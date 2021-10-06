Bulletin board: Author event at Gibsons

Mansfield to present book

Howard Mansfield returns to Gibson’s Bookstore to present his newest book, Chasing Eden: A Book of Seekers on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Chasing Eden is about the seekers all around us, about Americans seeking their Promised Land, their utopia out on the horizon – which by definition, is ever receding before us. In Chasing Eden we meet a gathering of Americans – the Shakers in the twilight of their utopia; the Wampanoags confronting the Pilgrims; the God-besotted landscape painters who taught Americans that in wilderness was Eden; and 40,000 Africans newly freed from slavery granted 40 acres and a mule – only to be swiftly dispossessed. These and other seekers were on the road to find out, all united by their longing to find in America “a revolution of the spirit.”

Can’t make this event? We’re happy to have ordered copies signed for you to pick up or have shipped!

Unvaccinated persons over 5 years of age are required to wear masks inside Gibson’s; vaccinated persons are strongly suggested to wear masks in the close quarters of event seating and the signing line.

This event is currently not ticketed. In the event that we need to limit attendance, customers who have purchased Chasing Eden from Gibson’s Bookstore will receive a free comp ticket to attend. Preorder and/or save your Gibson’s receipts!

Fantasy book launch

It’s a book launch event for The Color of Dragons on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Powerhouse adult fantasy author R. A. Salvatore and Erika Lewis deliver a sweeping, action-packed, romantic pre-Arthurian tale of the origins of magic (and Merlin), perfect for fans of Falling Kingdoms and Seraphina. Join Gibson’s Bookstore for a fabulous author duo to hear them talk about writing their book together, and answer your questions.

This is a ticketed event with limited occupancy, after-hours in the bookstore. Masks are required by all attendees. Tickets are $5, which will convert to a $5 Gibson’s Bookstore coupon at the event, or $17.99 (comes with a copy of The Color of Dragons and does not convert to a coupon). We are limiting the audience to 50 people.

Can’t make this event but want a signed copy? Place your preorders, and include any personalization requests in your order comments.

Ticketed event with limited occupancy; register at eventbrite.com/ e/177245936367.

