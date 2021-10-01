This week in Concord history

Oct. 1, 1900: A 26-year-old egg farmer named Robert Frost moves to a 30-acre farm in Derry.

Oct. 2, 1990: The U.S. Senate confirms the nomination of David H. Souter of Weare to the U.S. Supreme Court. At the State House in Concord, Souter tells a gathering of well-wishers: “I have been given much and much will be expected from me in return, and I will make that return to you and I will make it in the fullest measure that I can.”

Oct. 3, 1878: An attempt is made to rob the Bristol Savings Bank. Explosives blow off the outer door of the safe and blow out both windows of the room. The inner door of the safe is not opened and the robbers leave without booty. “No serious efforts are made to apprehend the criminals and they escape capture,” a town history reports.

Oct. 3, 1924: Malcolm McLane is born in Manchester. McLane will serve on the Concord City Council from 1956 to 1976, including six years as mayor. He will also serve on the Executive Council and run an unsuccessful third-party race for governor against Mel Thomson.

Oct. 4, 1861: A fire on the southwest corner of Main and Centre streets destroys the Merrimack House, a marble works and a doctor’s home and office.

Oct. 5, 1963: Roscoe Higgins, a 65-year-old Deerfield farmer, is fined $300 and given a suspended jail sentence for selling hard cider at the Deerfield Fair.

Oct. 5, 1817: An earthquake rocks Concord at about 11:40 a.m. It lasts 1-2 minutes.

Oct. 5, 1918: Concord’s Board of Health urges the discontinuation of public funerals because of the Spanish Influenza epidemic, which is at its peak. The board strongly suggests that until further notice only “kinsmen and very near friends attend the last rites of people who die.”

