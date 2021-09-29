Club Soda Band performs outdoors this summer.

Live music

Sept. 30

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

DJ Lance at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Oct. 1

Karen Grenier at Moonlight Meadery from 6 to 8 p.m.

GA-20/JD Simo at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $12 live stream, $25 in person, +$2 at the door

Oct. 2

Club Soda Band will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. at Eagle Square in a make-up from a rained-out summer concert. They play a wide variety of top 40, classic rock, dance, R&B, pop with a sprinkle of country. All members of the band sing resulting in dynamic vocal harmonies.

Acoustic Jam with John Farese at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Richard Dowling will perform “The World’s Greatest Piano Masterpiece” at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 at box office, $23 online from ccca-audi.org.

Amanda Adams will perform 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Brad Myrick from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Contoocook Village for Art on the Poarch.

April Cushman at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Moonlight Meadery from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chad Verbeck at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Bruce in the USA at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. $25 and up

Lotus Land at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $35 in advance, +$2 at door

Oct. 3

Kaylee Federmann at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Moonlight Meadery from 2 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 6

Open Mic Night at Area 23 at 6:30 p.m.

William Ogmundson will present an American piano concert at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m through the Walker Lecture Series.

Oct. 8

Chris Palermo at Moonlight Meadery from 6 to 8 p.m.

Grain Thief with Green Heron at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $15 floor, $20 reserved balcony

Oct. 9

Ryan Williamson at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Andrew North at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Green Heron at Moonlight Meadery from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Lez Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $25 general admission, $35 reserved balcony

Oct. 10

Kimayo at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Moonlight Meadery from 2 to 4 p.m.

Capital Jazz Orchestra: Here’s to Sinatra at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 4 p.m. $27.50 and up

Shows

“Composer Amy Beach,” a documentary on the New Hampshire composer, will be shown at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets $12 plus fees.

Greater Tuna by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, Ed Howard will be produced by Hatbox Theatre Oct. 1 to 10. The long-running off-Broadway hit features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. This production marks a reunion as Andrew Pinard and Eric Stanley reprise the roles they portrayed at the Annichiarico Music Theatre in 1991. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.

National Theatre Live: “Follies” at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 12:55 p.m. $15 adults, $12 students

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard will be Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre. This “mind-numbing, jaw-dropping, eye-opening” experience takes audiences on a guided tour of the impossible and the absurd. Using only the most ordinary of objects, the accomplished actor, conjuror, puppeteer, storyteller, and award-winning performer Pinard brings the ordinary to life with the most surprising results.

Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never-before-seen show every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! This is a BYOB/W event.

The Met: “Boris Godunov” at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 12:55 p.m. at $22 seniors, members; $15 students; $26 adults

Red River Theatres

Blue Bayou (R)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13)

Related Posts