Tune into the ‘Talk Concord’ pod

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Upcoming city meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

City Council, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

Planning Board, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Visit https://concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings.

Birchdale Road bridge work

The new concrete abutment on the Bow side of Bella Brook has been completed. Next week the contractor will begin to drive foundation piles and build the forms to commence the construction of the abutment on the Concord side of the brook. This work will continue over the next two to three weeks.

Alder Creek culvert work

Weaver Brothers Construction will close Alder Creek Drive between Clover Court and Woodbine Avenue beginning Monday, Oct. 4, at 7 a.m. in preparation for the culvert replacement. This closure will last through mid-November and there will be no through traffic. Pedestrians and emergency vehicles will not be able to pass. All residents in the development were notified by the city of this closure earlier this month.

Concord Podcast: City Projects

Matt Walsh, Director of Redevelopment, Downtown Services, & Special Projects, and Crayton Brubaker, ICMA Local Government Fellow, were in the Concord TV podcast studio to talk about projects going on in the City of Concord. Music by Matt Boisvert. Listen on Soundcloud or iTunes.

NH BioBlitz in Concord

Discover the plants, wildlife, insects, and other species in Concord and help our community learn more about our natural areas! Through the end of September, join the NH BioBlitz, a species scavenger hunt where volunteers help find and record data on as many different wild living things as possible in a certain area and a short amount of time.

Learn more about how to participate at: extension.unh.edu/nhbioblitz.

Not sure where to go? The Conservation Commission recommends the following City-owned conservation or park lands that have habitat diversity and easy trail access. (Note: you will find more diversity away from trails, so for this exercise only, we recommend you roam off the trails a bit. Please remember to leave no trace, and remain on City-owned land).

Weirs Road lot (Trail Map 4)

Spears Park lot (Trail Map 7)

Riley Lot (Trail Map 8)

Merrill Park (Trail Map 13)

Broken Grounds lot (Trail Map 30)

W. Portsmouth Street lot (Trail Map 20)

Trail maps can be found at concord.gov/trails. Please be aware that it is hunting season in New Hampshire.

New business expenses program

The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) launched the COVID-19 Expenses Relief Program to assist New Hampshire for-profit Main Street businesses with COVID-19 related business expenses in 2020 and 2021.

“Thousands of New Hampshire small businesses have been helped through our state programs to address the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Taylor Caswell, Executive Director of GOFERR. “We realize, however, that as many small businesses have continued to adapt their operations throughout the pandemic many remain in need of financial assistance. The COVID-19 Expenses Relief Program will help small businesses offset a portion of these COVID-19 related costs.”

Eligible businesses can apply for reimbursement of a portion of their eligible expenses until 4 p.m. on October 1, 2021, via the GOFERR portal. Awards will be issued following the application deadline, on a capped, pro-rata basis dependent upon total eligible expenses.

Eligible expenses for reimbursement include but are not limited to the following categories:

Costs incurred while closed due to COVID-19 (such as prorated rent, mortgage payments, and utilities).

Costs incurred as a result of reopening after COVID-19 related closure (such as PPE, workforce safety training, and installation of physical safety measures).

Increased costs of doing business as a result of COVID-19 (such as HVAC improvements, creation or addition of indoor or outdoor space for social distancing purposes, and increased costs due to supply chain disruptions or increased demand).

Liberty Utilities work

Liberty Utilities will be working on the following gas main replacement projects, weather dependent:

Manchester Street, near Integra Drive and Airport Road intersection

Plum Street, full length

N. Main Street (Boutin Street intersection to Chapel Street, Pearl Street (full length), and Franklin Street (N. State to N. Main).

Storrs Street legislative parking garage work

The State of NH has a contractor team working on rehabilitating the deck and supporting structure of the Storrs Street Legislative Parking Garage. This work will involve intermittent lane closures and maintenance of one-way traffic underneath the garage, as well as parking space and sidewalk closures. Work is expected to continue through September.

Police warn of public of phone scams

The Concord Police Department would like to remind everyone about the many phone scams that are out there. Should you receive a suspicious phone call saying you’ve won a prize, need to extend your car’s warranty, or a claim that your social security number has been compromised, this is a SCAM.

DO NOT give out your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, or social security number or bank account information.

DO NOT pay anyone with a gift card, check, or give out your credit card information. Legitimate agencies

DO NOT collect gift cards as payment.

DO NOT send money via wire to random subjects whom you do not know.

DO NOT allow people to access your bank account via your laptop or personal computer.

You can avoid all of this by simply hanging up the phone, and blocking their number.

Should you be a victim of a phone scam, don’t be embarrassed. Contact your local police agency to report the fraud. You can also read about other information about phone scams from the Federal Trade Commission.

Skating at Everett Arena

Ice skating hours are Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday hours will begin on October 9 and will also be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $6 and free for kids ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available if needed for $5 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating lessons will be offered by Concord Parks & Recreation. Session one will be available November through December and session two will be January through February. Classes have limited registration that must be completed with Concord Parks & Recreation by mail, fax, online, or in person starting in October. Registration for skating lessons cannot be done at the Everett Arena.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Additional hours will occur Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. through November 24. Admission will be $10.00 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended.

Youth stick practice (ages 13 and under) hours are on Friday afternoons from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. starting September 10 through November 26. Admission will be $10 and free for goalies. Full equipment is required.

Ice season will continue through mid-March. Lace up those skates! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Indoor sports for adults

Basketball: The Parks and Recreation Department is offering Adult drop in basketball on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the City Wide Community Center (14 Canterbury Road). The cost is $3 for residents (with ID) and $4 for non-residents. The drop in program ends on Saturday, Oct 30.

Pickleball: The Parks and Recreation Department is offering drop in pickleball on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Wide Community Center (14 Canterbury Road). There will be two courts open and the cost is $3 for residents (with ID) and $4 for non-residents. The drop in program ends on Thursday, October 7.

Get a library card

September is National Library Card Sign Up Month! If you sign up for a library card, renew your card, or refer a friend to get a library card during the month of September, you’ll be entered to win a prize!

The library now subscribes to U.S. Newsstream through ProQuest. This online service provides access to many of the most widely read major newspapers in the United States!

Updated daily you can read current issues, search the archives for older articles, and even setup automatic alerts for new issues and articles to be sent to your email. Accessible publications include the New York Times, the Boston Globe, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, and the L.A. Times.

