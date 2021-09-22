League of New Hampshire Craftsmen to present

The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen plan to have a line-up of their juried members present outdoors along South Main Street during the weekend of the Capital Arts Fest.

Members will be set up Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shop for fine crafts from members of the League and talk with the makers about their process and inspiration.

Participating artists include Jennifer Guest Armstrong, Lori Austill, Josh Axelrod, Diane Beaulieu, Sarah Burns, Brenda and Allen Caswell, Joe DeRobertis, Jack Dokus, J. Ann Eldridge, Sheilagh Flynn, Mary Ann Geis, Andy Hampton, Lynn Haust, Mark Hutton, Ken Kantro, Heather Kidson, Douglas Kolb, Michelle Kolb, Kathleen Krzewinski and Larry Young, Chong and Judy Lin, Kathleen Litchfield, Barbara McLaughlin, William Mitchell, Roger Myers, Laury Nichols, Nurit Niskala, Elaine O’Donal, Orin Pacht, Zoie Parent, Marcia and Carla Press, Joy Raskin, Richard Roth, Jim Schneider, Julie Schroeppel, Scott Synder, Matthew Tell, Erica Walker, Michael Updike and Maureen Mills and Steve Zoldak.

