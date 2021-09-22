Entertainment the week of Sept. 23

Live music

Sept. 23

Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24

Eaglemania at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. $35-plis

Blaggards with the Outsiders Punkabilly Rebels at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $15-plis

Technical Difficulties at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Old Tom and the Lookouts at SHARA Vineyards at 5:30 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Moonlight Meadery at 6 p.m.

Sept. 25

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Fruit Flies Like a Banana at the Bank of N.H. Stage at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Mary Fagan and the Honey Bees at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

John McArthur at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Amanda Adams at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ken Budka at Concord Craft Brewing

April Cushman at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 26

Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 2 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Brady Myrick at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Old Tom and the Lookouts at Moonlight Meadery from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sept. 28

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1

GA-20 and JD Simo at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $25-plus for live show, $12 streaming

Karen Grenier at Moonlight Meadery from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 2

Bruce in the USA at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. $25+

Lotus Land at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $35+

Richard Dowling: The World’s Greatest Piano Masterpiece will perform at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 at the door or $23 online at ccca-audi.org.

Amanda Adams at Art on the Porch Contoocook from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Brad Myrick at Art on the Poarch Contoocook from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April Cushman at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Moonlight Meadery from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chad Verbeck at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 3

Kaylee Federmann at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Moonlight Meadery from 2 to 4 p.m.

Shows

Comedy Out of the Box will be held at the Hatbox Theatre on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“An Evening with David Sedaris” will be held at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. He is the master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition. Tickets are $49 plus processing fees. ccanh.com

“White Rabbit Red Rabbit” at the Hatbox Theatre through Sept. 25 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“Greater Tuna” will open at the Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 1 and run through Oct. 10 on Fridays an d Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The long-running Off Broadway hit features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna in a tour de farce of quick change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. Two actors, twenty characters, and a barrel of laughs.

“Composer Amy Beach,” a documentary on the New Hampshire composer, will be shown at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets $12 plus fees.

National Theatre Live “Follies” will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Oct. 3 at 12:55 p.m. Tickets $15 adults , $12 students plus fees.

Michael Francis will perform as Galileo on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

