Capital Arts Fest schedule

FRIDAY
6 p.m. – “Sharing Oneself” Faculty Art Exhibit opening at Kimball Jenkins School of Art
6:45 p.m. – Barranquilla Flavor salsa lesson at Kimball Jenkins
7 p.m. – Ballet Misha dance performance at Kimball Jenkins
7:30 p.m. – “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” at the Hatbox Theatre (ticketed event)
8 p.m. – “Moonrise Kingdom” outdoor movie by Red River Theatres at Kimball Jenkins
8 p.m. – Eaglemania at the Capitol Center for the Arts (ticketed event)
8 p.m. – Blaggards with OPBR at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage (ticketed event)
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Harvest Bazaar at Christ the King Parish
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Juried fine art and craft fair by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen on South Main Street.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Artisan market, live music, food and handmade crafts at Canterbury Shaker Village (ticketed event)
10 a.m. – Concord Coachmen Barbershop Chorus on South Main Street
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Community art piece and student and alumni art exhibit at NHTI
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Historical tour of the State House (every 30 minutes)
10 a.m. – Music and Movement at the Concord Community Music School
10 a.m. – Folk Jam at the Concord Community Music School
10:30 to 1 p.m. – Art workshops for Nebula Spin Art and Straw Rockets at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center
11 a.m – Welcome from Mayor and Capitol Arts Fest officials on South Main Street
11 a.m. – Outdoor music with Rockspring and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts
11:15 a.m. – Instrument Show and Tell at the Concord Community Music School
12 p.m. – Fruit Flies Like a Banana and the Fourth Wall Ensemble at the Bank of N.H. Stage
1 p.m. – Creative Aging at the Concord Community Music School
1 p.m. – Queen City Improv workshop at Hatbox Theatre
1 p.m. – Outdoor music with River Sister and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Art workshops for Nebula Spin Art and Straw Rockets at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center
2 p.m. – Fruit Flies Like a Banana and the Fourth Wall Ensemble at the Bank of N.H. Stage
2 p.m. – Singing/Improv at the Concord Community Music School
3 p.m. – Queen City Improv workshop at Hatbox Theatre
3 p.m. – Outdoor music with Krisanthi Pappas and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts
3:15 – Nepalese Music at the Concord Community Music School
4 p.m. – Fruit Flies Like a Banana and the Fourth Wall Ensemble at the Bank of N.H. Stage
5 p.m. – Outdoor music with Billy Wylder and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts
7 p.m. – Outdoor music with Mica’s Groove Train and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts
7:30 p.m. – “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” at the Hatbox Theatre (ticketed event)
SUNDAY
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Juried fine art and craft fair by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen on South Main Street.
10 a.m. – New Hampshire Highland Games Pipe and Drum Corps at the Bank of N.H. Stage
10:30 to 1 p.m. – Art workshops for Nebula Spin Art and Straw Rockets at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center
11 a.m. – New Hampshire Scots “Try It” Dance at the Bank of N.H. Stage
11 a.m. – Outdoor music with Mike Morris and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts
12 p.m. – New Hampshire Scots “Try It” Dance at the Bank of N.H. Stage
1 p.m. – Outdoor music with Karen Grenier and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts
1:30 p.m. – New Hampshire Highland Games Pipe and Drum Corps at the Bank of N.H. Stage
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Art workshops for Nebula Spin Art and Straw Rockets at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center
2 p.m. – “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” at the Hatbox Theatre (ticketed event)
2 p.m. – Poetry reading at Gibson’s bookstore
2 p.m. – Strike Anywhere Ensemble Soundpainting – an interactive musical improve – presented by the Gile Trust at the Bank of N. H. Stage
3 p.m. – Outdoor music with Golden Oak and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts
7 p.m. – David Sedaris at the Capitol Center for the Arts (ticketed event)
Movies playing all weekend at Red River Theatres.
Events free unless otherwise noted, some events have suggested donation.