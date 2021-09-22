Capital Arts Fest schedule

FRIDAY

6 p.m. – “Sharing Oneself” Faculty Art Exhibit opening at Kimball Jenkins School of Art

6:45 p.m. – Barranquilla Flavor salsa lesson at Kimball Jenkins

7 p.m. – Ballet Misha dance performance at Kimball Jenkins

7:30 p.m. – “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” at the Hatbox Theatre (ticketed event)

8 p.m. – “Moonrise Kingdom” outdoor movie by Red River Theatres at Kimball Jenkins

8 p.m. – Eaglemania at the Capitol Center for the Arts (ticketed event)

8 p.m. – Blaggards with OPBR at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage (ticketed event)

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Harvest Bazaar at Christ the King Parish

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Juried fine art and craft fair by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen on South Main Street.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Artisan market, live music, food and handmade crafts at Canterbury Shaker Village (ticketed event)

10 a.m. – Concord Coachmen Barbershop Chorus on South Main Street

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Community art piece and student and alumni art exhibit at NHTI

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Historical tour of the State House (every 30 minutes)

10 a.m. – Music and Movement at the Concord Community Music School

10 a.m. – Folk Jam at the Concord Community Music School

10:30 to 1 p.m. – Art workshops for Nebula Spin Art and Straw Rockets at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

11 a.m – Welcome from Mayor and Capitol Arts Fest officials on South Main Street

11 a.m. – Outdoor music with Rockspring and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts

11:15 a.m. – Instrument Show and Tell at the Concord Community Music School

12 p.m. – Fruit Flies Like a Banana and the Fourth Wall Ensemble at the Bank of N.H. Stage

1 p.m. – Creative Aging at the Concord Community Music School

1 p.m. – Queen City Improv workshop at Hatbox Theatre

1 p.m. – Outdoor music with River Sister and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Art workshops for Nebula Spin Art and Straw Rockets at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

2 p.m. – Fruit Flies Like a Banana and the Fourth Wall Ensemble at the Bank of N.H. Stage

2 p.m. – Singing/Improv at the Concord Community Music School

3 p.m. – Queen City Improv workshop at Hatbox Theatre

3 p.m. – Outdoor music with Krisanthi Pappas and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts

3:15 – Nepalese Music at the Concord Community Music School

4 p.m. – Fruit Flies Like a Banana and the Fourth Wall Ensemble at the Bank of N.H. Stage

5 p.m. – Outdoor music with Billy Wylder and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts

7 p.m. – Outdoor music with Mica’s Groove Train and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts

7:30 p.m. – “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” at the Hatbox Theatre (ticketed event)

SUNDAY

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Juried fine art and craft fair by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen on South Main Street.

10 a.m. – New Hampshire Highland Games Pipe and Drum Corps at the Bank of N.H. Stage

10:30 to 1 p.m. – Art workshops for Nebula Spin Art and Straw Rockets at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

11 a.m. – New Hampshire Scots “Try It” Dance at the Bank of N.H. Stage

11 a.m. – Outdoor music with Mike Morris and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts

12 p.m. – New Hampshire Scots “Try It” Dance at the Bank of N.H. Stage

1 p.m. – Outdoor music with Karen Grenier and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts

1:30 p.m. – New Hampshire Highland Games Pipe and Drum Corps at the Bank of N.H. Stage

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Art workshops for Nebula Spin Art and Straw Rockets at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

2 p.m. – “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” at the Hatbox Theatre (ticketed event)

2 p.m. – Poetry reading at Gibson’s bookstore

2 p.m. – Strike Anywhere Ensemble Soundpainting – an interactive musical improve – presented by the Gile Trust at the Bank of N. H. Stage

3 p.m. – Outdoor music with Golden Oak and beer garden outside the Capitol Center for the Arts

7 p.m. – David Sedaris at the Capitol Center for the Arts (ticketed event)

Movies playing all weekend at Red River Theatres.

Events free unless otherwise noted, some events have suggested donation.

Related Posts