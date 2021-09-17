Walker Lecture Series announce fall line-up

Since 1896, the Walker Lecture Series has brought stimulating speakers and musicians to Concord. COVID forced a change from live performances to virtual ones, but now the series is back in the Concord City Auditorium for the fall 2021 season.

“We plan to be in the Audi for the year,” said Walker trustee Jon Kelly. “If things change, we will adjust.”

Travelogues have long been a staple of the Walker Lecture Series and fall 2021 includes trips to southern England, Guatemala, and space. Space? Yes, Actor Mike Francis will open the season as Galileo, explaining his latest invention, the telescope.

The upcoming season also includes two piano concerts. William Ogmundson, a classically-trained pianist and award-winning composer, will perform his popular ‘Americana’ concert that will include works from a diverse range of great American composers, Gottschalk, Sousa, Joplin and Gershwin. Most recently, Ogmundson won “Best Musical Score” at the New York Theatre Festival in 2019 for composing music for “Georgia O’Keeffe Paints Paradise.” He has recorded twelve albums, and has more than 13 million streams on Pandora and Spotify.

Adam Swanson, a four-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest, will perform ragtime and early jazz.

In the Walker tradition, all performances are free with no tickets or reservations required. All programs start at 7:30 p.m. Except for The Messiah, all programs will be at the City Auditorium.

Visit walkerlecture.org for details.

Schedule

Sept. 29: Mike Francis as Galileo the Starry Messenger

Oct. 6: William Ogmundson, Americana piano concert

Oct. 27: Southern England, a travelogue with Marlin Darrah

Nov. 3: Adam Swanson, old time piano

Dec. 1: Guatemala, Land of the Maya, a travelogue with Brent Winebrenner

Dec. 4: “The Messiah,” open rehearsal 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., location tba

Dec. 5: The Messiah, performance 7 p.m. location tba

Related Posts