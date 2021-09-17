New Hampshire native returns for concert

Blaggards, the South Irish Rock Band from Houston, Texas, will perform Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage.

The band is comprised of drummer Eric Hughes, who grew up in Colebrook and attended Plymouth State College; guitarist/vocalist Patrick Devlin, and bassist/vocalist Chad Smalley.

Blaggards formed July 2004 in Houston, Texas, and plays a blend of traditional Irish music mixed with rock n’ roll, informed by everything from Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley to Thin Lizzy and Black Sabbath.

Blaggards maintain a rigorous schedule, playing constantly throughout Texas and touring nationally several times a year. They’ve also toured Ireland every year since 2010.

Their music has appeared in movies and TV. An original instrumental entitled “Kerfuffleful” appears in the New Line Cinema motion picture “How to Be Single,” released February 2016. “Drunken Sailor” and “Big Strong Man” from its first CD, Standards, were both featured in episode 86 of the CBS series “The Good Wife,” aired on March 24, 2013. “Big Strong Man” also appears in the British film The Kid, directed by Nick Moran and based on the best-selling book by Kevin Lewis.

Blaggards will be joined for their show by The Outsiders Punkabilly Rebels.

Though the lineup of players may have changed over 18 years and hundreds of shows, the resolve remains the same: “R.N.R.A.D.Y.” an acronym for their collective mantra, “Rock n Roll Ain’t Dead Yet.,” A fiery hybrid of punk rock, metal, surf and hillbilly performed with such fervor that will surely have many a passer-by nodding slowly in agreement.

The power trio is led by Elvirus, a wild man, a wild card, if you will, delivers hiccupy vocal hellfire while slinging an over-driven red Gretsch; Matt “Backdraft” Bartlett, a full time fire-fighter in New Hampshire, slaps a home made upright comprised of a human skeleton; and the backbone to the rhythm section is heralded by tequilla sippin’, punk rockin’, syncopatin’ drum phenom, Mark Thompson.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 at the door, plus associated processing fees. For more information, visit ccanh.com.

