The Unkindness of Ravens

By M. E. Hilliard

(329 pages, mystery, 2021)

Greer Hogan is a librarian working in the village of Raven Hill, New York. The Public Library there is in an interesting old manor house, complete with a “Raven Room” as the kids call it – Horatio Ravenscroft’s study, with beautiful, leather-bound books and a huge stuffed raven. Greer left a high-paying job in New York City after the tragic death of her young husband. She found him murdered in their apartment. Greer is still haunted by that day. In the library at Raven Hill Greer discovers another body, that of her best friend Joanna. Did Joanna fall down the stairs? Convinced that this was no accident, Greer begins looking for clues, trying to understand what Joanna was investigating. She also starts questioning suspects in the village, which doesn’t win her friends with the local police. Greer is resourceful and tenacious. She uses her librarian skills and channels her inner Trixie Belden. This mystery has lots of references to sleuths – Nancy Drew, Miss Marple, Hercule Poirot, and Sherlock Holmes. Greer gets closer and closer to the truth, and puts herself in more and more danger. And there’s a dramatic chase at the end that keeps you guessing. Greer is a determined and likeable main character, there are lots of literary references, and a twisty plot in this enjoyable mystery.

Robbin Bailey

