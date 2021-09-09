Multicultural Festival set for next week

Courtesy Concord Multicultural Festival Aaron Baker Courtesy Concord Multicultural Festival Courtesy Concord Multicultural Festival Courtesy Concord Multicultural Festival Courtesy Concord Multicultural Festival Boyan Moscov with his wife Anna and son at the Concord Multicultural Festival. Mulberry Creek Imagery Sami Patel, president of the NHTI Cultural Exchange Club, gets ready for the fashion show at the 19th Annual Multicultural Festival at the school Wellness Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Patel has been with the orginization for two years and is now the president. "We had to organize the DJ and make posters, never mind getting all the food and letting people know what we were doing," Patel said. GEOFF FORESTER

The countdown to Concord’s annual Multicultural Festival is on. The annual event is in a new location this year and will be held at Keach Park on Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Welcoming Week will run Sept. 10 to 19, concluding with the festival. It offers an opportunity for organizations and communities to bring together immigrants, refugees, and long-time residents to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.

Each year, the Concord Multicultural Festival features a full lineup of performances, food vendors, craft vendors, artists, activities, and parade of flags that represent more than 70 cultures from around the world, presented by folks who live and work locally.

There are more than a dozen performance acts from Irish or Latin music, to African drumming and dancing, to Nepali and Indian folk music.

All food at the festival must be purchased with food vouchers only. Voucher values are equal to cash. To save time at the Festival and avoid the lines, purchase your vouchers now! They are available in $10 increments.

There are also some special opportunities by advance registration.

If you love delicious foods from across the globe, try the Global Food Tour. NH Food Bank chefs will serve as your global guide, introducing you to the food vendors and making sure you have a great experience, eat great food, and learn from the wonderful New American chefs that now call greater Concord their home. Each Global Food Tour group has a maximum of eight participants and leaves at 30 minutes past the hour. Each $35 ticket includes a $20 food credit and a donation to this wonderful festival that will take your taste buds around the world.

VIP passes are available for reserved parking, reserved seating near the stage and festival swag.

Food vouchers and specialty programs can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/2021-concord-multicultural-festival-registration-161349762483.

For more information and the latest updates, visit concordnhmulticulturalfestival.org or find the Concord Multicultural Festival on social media channels.

