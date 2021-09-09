Bulletin board

Gasholder discussion

The Concord Historical Society will be hosting a special presentation about Concord’s Historic Gasholder on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The program will include a brief history of the Gasholder by Historic Preservationist Elizabeth Hengen and an overview of the Gasholder’s current status and future plans by Jennifer Goodman, Director of the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance. There will be ample time for questions from those in attendance.

Program will take place in the Carriage House of the Kimball-Jenkins Estate, 266 North Main St., Concord.

This program will be the first in a new series of programs from the Historical Society on Concord’s history, to be presented the second Thursday of every month. October’s program will be on the Abbot-Downing Company and the Concord Coach.

COVID precautions will be taken at this event, and face masks will be required for those who attend. It will also be live-streamed through the Concord Historical Society web site, concordhistoricalsociety.org.

Poetry reading

Former NH Poet Laureate (2014-2019) Alice B. Fogel visit Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. to present her newest volume of verse, Nothing But.

She is joined in her reading by her friend and fellow poet, L.R. Berger, whose newest work, Indebted to Wind, was newly released in August.

Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/ 166339563111.

Online event with children’s author

Newbery Honor-winning author Amy Timberlake joins Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on Sept. 21 to present her second “Skunk and Badger” book, Egg Marks the Spot! This delightful soft-heartedly whimsical book has been charming our booksellers and their children, and it will fill your heart and charm you too.

Buried in the heart of every animal is a secret treasure. For rock scientist Badger, it’s the Spider Eye Agate he found as a cub, stolen years ago by his crafty cousin, Fisher. For Badger’s roommate, Skunk, the treasure is Sundays with the New Yak Times Book Review. When an old acquaintance, Mr. G. Hedgehog, announces his plan to come for the Book Review as soon as it thumps on the doorstep, Skunk decides an adventure will solve Badger’s problems as well as his own. Surprisingly, Badger agrees. Together they set off on an agate-finding expedition at Badger’s favorite spot on Endless Lake.

But all is not as it seems at Campsite #5. Fisher appears unexpectedly. Then a chicken arrives who seems intent on staying. Something is up!

A signed bookplate is included with your purchase of Egg Marks the Spot from Gibson’s Bookstore.

Timberlake’s novels for young readers have received a Newbery Honor, an Edgar Award, a Golden Kite Award, and the China Times Best Book Award. She grew up in Hudson, Wisconsin, but now calls Chicago home. She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, and holds an MA in English and Creative Writing from the University of Illinois. You can find her walking on Chicago’s Lakefront Trail on cool, crisp fall days.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 166527928517.

