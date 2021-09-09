Entertainment week of Sept. 9

Live Music

Sept. 9

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Drum Circle at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 10

R&B Dignity at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Odd Project at Penuche’s. $5 cover, 21+

Brad Myrick at SHARA Vineyards at 6 p.m.

Carbon Leaf at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $25+

Sept. 11

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Blues Bros. Tribute at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Kyle Klose at Penuche’s. $5 cover, 21+

Andrew North at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Ken Budka at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m .

Maddi Ryan at Concord Craft Brewing at 4 p.m.

Josh Foster at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 12

Tim Kierstead at Café One East at 1 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Cold Chocolate at the Fletcher Murphy Park (rain location Bank of NH Stage) at 3 p.m. $12

Sept. 13

Irish Music Mondays at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 14

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 16

Ken Clark at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Drum Circle at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 17

MVP Band at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Mary Fagan at Penuche’s. $5 cover, 21+

Decatur Creek at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Blue Light Rain at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $15

Sept. 18

Chris Peters at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Kilroy & Crooked Cash at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tumble Toads at Penuche’s. $5 cover, 21+

North River Duo at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Kimayo at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Josh Foster at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 19

Andrew Geano at Café One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

April Cushman at Gould Hill Farm from 1 to 4 p.m.

Kimayo at the Fletcher-Murphy Park at 3 p.m. $12

John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band at the Bank of NH Stage at 7 p.m. $49+

On stage

“White Rabbit Red Rabbit” at the Hatbox Theatre through Sept. 25 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The play is an absurdist adventure that sits on the boundary of comedy and drama. The script itself is unknowable. Actors and audiences alike are encouraged not to talk about it at all. A new actor will perform each night.

Red River Theaters

Stillwater (R)

Together (R)

The Green Knight (R) o

Related Posts