Entertainment for the week of Sept. 2

Live music

Sept. 2

DJ Lance Drops the Bass at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 3

EXP Band at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Zak Trojano at SHARA Vineyards at 6 p.m.

Sept. 4

Masceo & Special Guests at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Mary Fagan at the Contoocook Farmers Market at 9 a.m.

Amanda Adams at Gould Hill Farm at 1 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Concord Craft Brewing at 4 p.m.

Malcolm Salls at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.

Sept. 5

Dank Fest at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Cafe One East at 1 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Gould Hill Farm at 1 p.m.

Sept. 7

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sons of Serendip at Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9

Drum Circle at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10

ODB Project at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Carbon Leaf at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Brad Myrick Trio at SHARA Vineyards at 6 p.m.

Sept. 11

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Andrew North at the Contoocook Farmers Market

Ken Budka at Gould Hill Farm at 1 p.m.

Maddi Ryan at Concord Craft Brewing at 4 p.m.

Josh Foster at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.

Sept. 12

Cold Chocolate at the Fletcher-Murphy Bank (rain location Bank of NH Stage) at 3 p.m.

Time Kierstead at Cafe One East at 1 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Gould Hill Farm at 1 p.m.

On stage

“White Rabbit Red Rabbit” at the Hatbox Theatre from Sept. 10 to 25 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The play is an absurdist adventure that sits on the boundary of comedy and drama. The script itself is unknowable. Actors and audiences alike are encouraged not to talk about it at all. The conceit of the play is intriguing. Audience members arrive, take their seats, and a lone actor (no director, no rehearsal) enters the stage, is handed the script, and both audience and actor embark on the discovery together. A new actor will perform each night.

Red River Theatres

Stillwater (R): A Stillwater, Oklahoma, oil rigger (Matt Damon) travels to Marsielles, France, to visit his wayward, estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin) who is in prison for murder.

Together (R): An unflinching look at a middle-class couple (with their 10 year old son) weathering a domestic lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Green Knight (R): An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless nephew.

