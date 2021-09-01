City recognized as Vet-Friendly business

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

N.H. Veteran-Friendly business

Concord is proud to announce that the City has been recognized as a Bronze NH Veteran-Friendly Business and is the first municipality in the state to receive this designation.

The NH Veteran-Friendly Business Recognition Program serves to recognize business that value contributions of service members, veterans and their families; support military and veteran families by identifying veteran-friendly businesses; and contribute to a broader effort to match talented and skilled veterans with positions in New Hampshire businesses. The Department of Military Affairs & Veterans Services and NH Employment Security celebrates and partners with businesses and organizations in New Hampshire that strive to “Honor, Fortify, Empower and positively Impact the lives of NH Services Members, Veterans and their Families.”

“We are very pleased, as a city and an employer, to receive this designation as a NH Veteran-Friendly Business,” said Jennifer Johnston, Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations. “We strive to welcome and recruit service members, while also providing support to our veteran employees and their families. One of our supervisors was awarded the Patriotic Employer Award a couple of years ago for his support of employees who serve in the NH Army National Guard, and this is just one example of how we are committed to representing this program.”

The Bronze level designation recognizes employers that highlight and promote strategies, policies and practices that recognize and honor the service and sacrifice of military-connected employees through approved criteria.

City meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Planning Board, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

Labor Day

All City of Concord offices will be closed on Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. Trash collection for Monday will be postponed until Tuesday. Collection for the rest of the week will be delayed by one day through Saturday. The Transfer Station will also be closed on Monday. We wish everyone a safe and happy Labor Day!

Storrs St. elevator out of service

The Storrs Street Parking Garage elevator is currently out of service. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience, and are working to get it back in service as soon as possible. Updates will be provided as we have them.

Hoit -Whitney Roads intersection

The Hoit-Whitney Road Intersection Improvement Project in Penacook is officially getting underway. The City’s contractor, F.L. Merrill, will begin layout and mobilization over the next week. This project, once completed, will include a new two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Whitney and Hoit Roads (Route 4) and a second, smaller single-lane roundabout on Whitney Road at the intersection with the new entrance to the Market Basket anchored shopping center. Completion of the entire project is estimated for early summer 2022.

Municipal election filing period

The City’s next municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Those wishing to file for municipal office may do so at the City Clerk’s Office beginning Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 13. The filing fee to run for Mayor or member of City Council is $5. The filing fee for a ward official position is $1. Candidates wishing to file by petition may do so through Friday, Sept. 17.

Filings will be taken for the office of Mayor, Councilor At-Large, Ward Councilor, Ward Moderator, Ward Clerk and Supervisor of the Checklist.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225-8500 with any questions. For additional election-related information, visit our Election web page.

Liberty Utilities work in city

Liberty Utilities will be working on the following gas main replacement projects, weather permitting:

Manchester Street, near Integra Drive and Airport Road intersection

Plum Street, full length

N. Main Street (Boutin Street intersection to Chapel Street, Pearl Street (full length), and Franklin Street (N. State to N. Main St)

South State Street (and some side-street tie-ins) – pavement restoration only.

North Pembroke Road bridge work

The North Pembroke Road Bridge is now closed to traffic. Traffic is being detoured down Borough Road (Pembroke) and Route 106.

The project is scheduled to last to the end of the year, but will be dependent upon weather and other unanticipated construction delays. We appreciate your patience while we complete this important work for the City of Concord and the Town of Pembroke.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Concord Engineering Department at 225-8520 and ask to speak with David Cedarholm, City Engineer, or Todd Welch, Project Manager.

Storrs Street legislative parking garage work

The State of NH has a contractor team working on rehabilitating the deck and supporting structure of the Storrs Street Legislative Parking Garage. This work will involve intermittent lane closures and maintenance of one-way traffic underneath the garage, as well as parking space and sidewalk closures. Work is expected to continue through September.

Employment opportunities

The City of Concord is looking for motivated and career-minded individuals to fill a variety of open positions that are full-time, part-time and seasonal. View our current employment opportunities, or fill out a Job Interest Card. Job Interest Cards are kept on file for 12 months and an email notification will be sent to you if a position opens within your selected category/categories.

New Swap Loader trucks

Concord General Services’ Equipment Services Division recently received two new equipment vehicles for the Highway & Utilities Division. Two older trucks were due for replacement and have been upgraded to SwapLoaders. These SwapLoader trucks use hook lift hoist systems to quickly and conveniently swap out container bodies. Currently, the department has a dump body and sand spreader body secured to subframes for fast and easy swap outs. In the future, the hope is to have additional body attachments, including a flatbed, asphalt hot box, and water tank.

The SwapLoaders also provide dump truck capabilities with full body mounting and dismounting dump cycles. These new vehicles will allow for faster and safer equipment change-outs with less staff required, will provide long-term savings for equipment replacements, and will be more efficient on work sites.

Everett Arena ice season returns

Ice skating hours will be Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Sept. 7 through March 17. Saturday hours will begin on Oct. 9 and will also be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission will be $6 and free for kids ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating lessons will be offered by Concord Parks & Recreation. Session one will be available November through December and session two will be January through February. Classes have limited registration that must be completed with Concord Parks & Recreation by mail, fax, online, or in person starting in October. Registration for skating lessons cannot be done at the Everett Arena.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. starting Sept. 7 through March 16. Additional hours will occur Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 24. Admission will be $10.00 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended.

Youth stick practice (ages 13 and under) hours will be on Friday afternoons from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. from Sept. 10 through Nov. 26. Admission will be $10 and free for goalies. Full equipment is required.

Lace up those skates! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Household hazardous waste collection day

Concord’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Douglas N. Everett Arena, located at 15 Loudon Road.

Concord and Penacook residents can bring their unwanted household hazardous waste to the event to safely dispose of harmful materials. Household hazardous wastes are leftover household products that are toxic, ignitable, corrosive, or reactive, such as – cleaners, paint, pesticides, adhesives, polishes, and fuels. Hazardous materials should not be disposed of in the trash, down any drains, in storm sewers, or on the ground. Improperly disposing of these materials can seriously impact public health and the environment. It is important to carefully dispose of dangerous materials to avoid any potential risks of hazardous wastes.

Residents can bring up to 10 gallons or 20 pounds of household hazardous waste to Concord’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for proper disposal. Acceptable items to bring include items such as oil-based paints (no latex paint), gasoline, transmission fluid, swimming pool chemicals, insecticides, fertilizers, and furniture cleaner. Decisions to accept or refuse material will be made on-site. Please do not bring fluorescent bulbs, fire extinguishers, radioactive waste, industrial waste, ammunition, prescription medication, regular trash, or latex paint. Latex paint is not hazardous and can be disposed of in the regular trash when completely dried out. A full list of acceptable and unacceptable materials can be found at concordnh.gov/hhw.

Proof of Concord residency is required. Residents must remain in their vehicle and attendants will safely remove materials for them. Items should remain in their original containers with tightened lids and be packed in sturdy upright boxes to avoid spills. Never mix chemicals or smoke while handling hazardous waste.

Do your part to keep the Concord community safe and clean by attending this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

Concord Parks & Rec

Fall Programs Reminder: Fall programs for adults and seniors begin in a few weeks! There are several options including paint nights, fitness classes, yoga, dog obedience, and many others. Check out the Adult Enrichment & Fitness Classes brochure for more information!

Related Posts