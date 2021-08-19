Spotted at National Night Out on Aug. 3

New Concord police officer Laura Dzgoeva greets passerbys at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Dzgoeva speaks both Russian and German and joined the force this year. GEOFF FORESTER New Concord police officer Laura Dzgoeva hands out gifts to kids at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Dzgoeva speaks both Russian and German and joined the force this year. GEOFF FORESTER Concord Police Chief Brad Osgood at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER Concord Police show off their equipment to residents at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER New Concord police officer Laura Dzgoeva hands out gifts to William Dubia,2, at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Dzgoeva speaks both Russian and German and joined the force this year. GEOFF FORESTER Concord Police show off their equipment to residents at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER

The City of Concord was among many that celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 3.

The Concord Police Department was joined by several other city departments, law enforcement agencies, NH National Guard, and community organizations. This event is for all ages and is held across the country to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood and community police relationships and to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back on crime.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

Related Posts