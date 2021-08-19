Spotted at National Night Out on Aug. 3

The City of Concord was among many that celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 3.
The Concord Police Department was joined by several other city departments, law enforcement agencies, NH National Guard, and community organizations. This event is for all ages and is held across the country to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood and community police relationships and to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back on crime.
National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.