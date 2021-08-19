Spotted at National Night Out on Aug. 3

By - Aug 19, 2021 | 0 comments

New Concord police officer Laura Dzgoeva greets passerbys at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Dzgoeva speaks both Russian and German and joined the force this year. GEOFF FORESTER
New Concord police officer Laura Dzgoeva greets passerbys at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Dzgoeva speaks both Russian and German and joined the force this year. GEOFF FORESTER
New Concord police officer Laura Dzgoeva hands out gifts to kids at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Dzgoeva speaks both Russian and German and joined the force this year. GEOFF FORESTER
New Concord police officer Laura Dzgoeva hands out gifts to kids at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Dzgoeva speaks both Russian and German and joined the force this year. GEOFF FORESTER
Concord Police Chief Brad Osgood at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER
Concord Police Chief Brad Osgood at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER
Concord Police show off their equipment to residents at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER
Concord Police show off their equipment to residents at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER
New Concord police officer Laura Dzgoeva hands out gifts to William Dubia,2, at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Dzgoeva speaks both Russian and German and joined the force this year. GEOFF FORESTER
New Concord police officer Laura Dzgoeva hands out gifts to William Dubia,2, at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Dzgoeva speaks both Russian and German and joined the force this year. GEOFF FORESTER
Concord Police show off their equipment to residents at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER
Concord Police show off their equipment to residents at the National Night Out at Rollins Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER

The City of Concord was among many that celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 3.

The Concord Police Department was joined by several other city departments, law enforcement agencies, NH National Guard, and community organizations. This event is for all ages and is held across the country to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood and community police relationships and to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back on crime.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2021 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright