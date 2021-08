Library of Congress

Days of summer,

thoughts from the past,

sometimes bittersweet,

but we still want them to last.

A picnic near the lake,

ice cooler sandwiches made,

the very best memories,

will never ever fade.

I ride to the mountains,

wading in the ice-cold brook,

the old photographs,

ones your parents took.

There was a time,

when the clock ran slow,

with the innocence of youth,

we now only know.

Each year in the past,

now passing perhaps a little too fast,

days of summer,

thoughts from the past.

Related Posts