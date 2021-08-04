City News: Beware of road work across the city

Work continues on the Birchdale Road bridge. Work will continue through September on the Storrs Street Legislative Parking Garage.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Road work

Birchdale Road bridge replacement: E.D. Swett has completed half of the bridge abutments and decking. Over the next two weeks, private utilities will be working to transfer the overhead lines to the opposite side of the road so work can begin on completing the final half of the abutments and bridge deck. The bridge has to be constructed in two phases due to the distance restrictions the crane can be to the overhead utilities. The private utilities will notify their clients if service will be disrupted.

North Pembroke Road bridge replacement: The North Pembroke Road bridge is now closed to traffic. Traffic is being detoured down Borough Road (Pembroke) and Route 106.

The project is scheduled to last to the end of the year, but will be dependent upon weather and other unanticipated construction delays. We appreciate your patience while we complete this important work for the City of Concord and the Town of Pembroke.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Concord Engineering Department at 225-8520 and ask to speak with David Cedarholm, City Engineer, or Todd Welch, Project Manager.

Storrs Street Legislative Parking Garage work: The state has a contractor team working on rehabilitating the deck and supporting structure of the Storrs Street Legislative Parking Garage. This work will involve intermittent lane closures and maintenance of one-way traffic underneath the garage, as well as parking space and sidewalk closures. Work is expected to continue through September.

Washington Street bridge work: The Washington Street bridge is closed until late August. Traffic traveling southbound on Washington Street is detoured down Millstream Lane to Borough Road. Traffic traveling northbound on River Road /Washington Street is detoured down Borough Road to Millstream Lane. Below is a plan showing the detour route, which is designated with signage.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the Engineering Services Division at 225-8520. We thank you for your patience while we complete this important project.

City meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

Planning Board, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Visit https://concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings.

Mosquito virus

Jamestown Canyon Virus, a rare viral infection that is transmitted by mosquitoes, has been detected in neighboring towns including Canterbury, Bow and Dunbarton. More information about JCV is available in this DHHS information sheet. Recent rain and wet conditions can also mean an increase in the mosquito population.

What should people do to protect against this virus? DHHS recommendations: the most effective way to prevent JCV infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. Repellents are the best tool in preventing mosquito-borne illnesses. When outdoors and mosquitoes are biting, it is important to use a repellent that contains 30% DEET or permethrin. Repellents that contain Picaridin, para-menthan-diol, or oil of lemon eucalyptus have also been determined to be effective. Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible to prevent mosquito bites.

Neighborhood Street Paving Program: GMI Asphalt has completed a shim overlay for Chase Street. A cold plane overlay for a section of Shaker Road and a shim and overlay will be performed on Clinton Street from Princeton Street to South Spring Street around September.

Work is weather permitting. Streets may be reduced to one lane or closed to through traffic. Parking will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Visit concordnh.gov/pavingplan for more information and to find a tentative paving schedule for next season.

Everett Arena

More shows have been added to the lineup for this summer at the Everett Arena! The Americana Celebration Antique Show, hosted by Peter Mavris Antique Shows, will be held at the arena on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Early buyer admission is $25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. General admission is $15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 80 selected exhibitors of authentic American antiques as part of NH Antiques Week. Find more information and a list of other upcoming events at concordnh.gov/arenaevents.

Use water wisely

As of July 29, drought conditions continue to improve across New Hampshire. As of a couple of weeks ago, Concord is no longer classified as experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Currently, 65.71% of the state is not experiencing any drought conditions, 20.92% is abnormally dry, 12.64% is in a moderate drought, and 0.73% is severe. Drought conditions continue to recede north thanks to continued rainfall. Precipitation levels in Concord are now 1.72 inches above normal for this time of year. This July continues to break records and is now the 3rd wettest month ever in Concord dating back to 1868, now totaling 11.26 inches.

Currently, 90 water systems in New Hampshire have watering restrictions in place. At this time, Concord is not implementing watering restrictions since drought conditions continue to improve, our water supply remains healthy, and water consumption has decreased to normal levels for this time of year. Recent rain has reduced consumption due to decreased need for lawn watering and irrigation. Concord’s Water Treatment Facility has recently been producing 4.5MGD – 5.0MGD (millions of gallons per day), about 1.0MGD less than previous weeks.

Please continue to use water wisely. Although Concord is in good shape right now, we should continue to be mindful of water use, especially outdoors. Upcoming conditions remain uncertain, so it’s best to remain proactive to preserve our water supply and maintain conditions as best as possible. Simple conservation practices include minimizing irrigation and lawn watering, and inspecting systems for water leaks. Practice watering at night or early morning to minimize evaporation and consider using weather-based irrigation controllers to avoid unnecessary watering if it rains.

This will be the last weekly drought update issued for now since Concord remains to be without drought conditions. Conditions will continue to be monitored and a future update will be provided if necessary if conditions return.

We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Find water conservation tips and more information at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Register for fall sports

Registration is open for fall soccer and flag football. Space is limited. Please check concordparksandrec.com for details and to register.

Friends of the Audi news

The Friends of The Concord City Auditorium finished their July 22 Annual Meeting by naming Concord General Services’ Public Properties Division the Audi’s 2021 Friend of The Year.

Friends President Barbara Shea said the award, the first honoring a group rather than an individual, expressed appreciation for the Division’s years of care to this home of Concord’s community-based arts groups, and especially for the dramatic COVID-era upgrades.

Joanna Otis received the Golden Pineapple Award, recognizing quiet behind-the-scenes service which keeps the Audi affordable and accessible to everyone. The Friends Corresponding Secretary, Joanna, shares her time, talent and treasure, bringing counsel, comfort, cheers and cookies to all.

Evening concerts

Concord Parks and Recreation is hosting a series of free Tuesday and Thursday night concerts. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Nevers’ Band plays on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. Their next performance is Aug. 10 at Riverfront Park behind Everett Arena. Nevers’ Band concerts are an exciting and fun experience for the whole family! Their diverse repertoire includes popular numbers, patriotic music, classic orchestral transcriptions, music from motion pictures and more!

Thursday night concerts are held in Eagle Square beginning at 7 p.m. and feature a variety of musical acts. Bad Medicine performs Aug. 5 and Club Soda takes the stage Aug. 12.

Live music at library

Concord Public Library’s Live Music with the Library concerts are free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Only one concert remains on the schedule! Nick’s Other Band performs Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. on the library lawn off of Prince Street. Rain date is Aug. 25. Nick’s Other Band puts on a high-energy show playing classic rock and more.

CORRECTION: The library hours in last week’s Insider were incorrect. The current hours are Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

