Scoop spots you won’t want to miss

Sunday is the day for sundaes this week. July 18 is recognized as National Ice Cream Day. Luckily for those in the Concord area, there are plenty of places that serve up scoops of creamy deliciousness.
We at the Insider know that making a decision of this caliber can be a challenge, so we called around to see what ice cream flavors are worth a try. Here are the responses.
Arnie’s Place
164 Loudon Road, Concord
(603) 228-3225, arniesplace.com
Most popular flavor: Nazzy’s Favorite (Oreo Butterscotch, with chocolate chunks and cookie dough)
Most unique flavor: Chocolate Chili Crunch
Staff pick: Mint Chocolate
Arnie’s makes about 95% of their ice cream themselves, which means it’s no surprise it’s consistent ranked highly in the annual Cappies (you’ll have to wait til next week to find out the 2021 winners.)
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8: 30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Beech Hill Farm
107 Beech Hill Rd, Hopkinton, NH 03229
(603) 223-0828, beechhillfarm.com
Most popular flavor: Moosetracks
Most unique flavor: Cannoli flavored
Staff pick: Strawberry Cheesecake
Meet the pigs, cows, chickens, peacock and llama while getting your scoops at the farm. Beech Hill serves flavors from Blake’s in Manchester and Gifford’s, made in Maine.
Hours: Daily, noon to 8 p.m.
Buza Dairy Bar
25 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301
(603) 856-8671, vibesgourmetburgers.com /buza-dairy-bar
Most popular flavor: Coconut
Most unique flavor: Tiramisu
Staff pick: Creamsicle
Serving both Italian gelato and hard ice cream, here’s a great stop for a scoop or two.
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11: 30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 11: 30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Dipsy Doodle
143 Park St., Northfield
(603) 286-2100, dipsydoodle.com
Most popular flavor: Black Raspberry
Most unique flavor: Unicorn Delight (bubblegum, vanilla, rainbow sprinkles
Staff pick: Strawberry Cheesecake
This building has been through several names and owners, and even two locations, but its been serving up ice cream since the 1950s. Today you can get Gifford’s ice cream along with your lunch.
Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dudley’s Ice Cream
846 Route 106 N, Loudon
(603) 783-4800, facebook.com/dudleysicecreamshop
Did not respond by press time
Hours: Daily, 11: 30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Frekey’s Ice Cream
74 Fisherville Road, Concord, and 97 Suncook Valley Road, Chichester
(603) 228-5443, frekeysdairyfreeze.com
Most popular flavor: Mississippi Mud (coffee with fudge swirls and Oreo pieces)
Most unique flavor: Fly Fishing Fudge (Vanilla with M&Ms, cookie dough, chocolate chips and fudge swirl)
Staff pick: Maine Black Bear
Frekey’s expanded from Chichester to Concord several years ago and serves up Gifford’s ice cream.
Hours: Daily, noon to 9 p.m.
Granite State Candy
13 Warren St., Concord
(603) 225-2591, granitestatecandy shoppe.com
Did not respond by press time
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Kellerhaus
259 Endicott St., Laconia
(603) 366-4466, kellerhaus.com
Most popular flavor: Smores chocolate ice cream with graham crackers and marshmallows
Most unique flavor: Banana Pudding
Staff pick: Cookie Monster cookies and cream ice cream dyed blue
On Weirs Beach, stop by Kellerhaus for homemade chocolates and ice cream.
Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Jordan’s Ice Creamery
894 Laconia Road, Belmont
(603) 267-1900
Most popular flavor: Raspberry Truffle
Most unique flavor: Smores Cookies and Cream
Staff pick: Cherry Chocolate
A family run homemade ice creamery that has been producing New Hampshire ice cream for the last 26 years.
Hours: Daily, 11: 30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lang’s Ice Cream
510 Pembroke St., Pembroke
(603) 225-7483, langsicecream.com
Most popular flavor: Cookie Dough
Most unique flavor: Grand Central Station Graham cracker chocolate
The family-owned business is serving up grilled options along with Blake’s ice cream.
Hours: Daily, noon to 9 p.m.
Sawyer’s Corner
1933 Lakeshore Road, Gilford
(603) 293-4422, sawyersnh.com
Most popular flavor: Black Raspberry
Most unique flavor: Moondrop Vanilla hint of marshmallow and milk chocolate truffle
Staff pick: Fudge Caramel Swirl
Ice cream has been made at Sawyer’s since 1945, carrying on after a fire in the ’50s through today.
Hours: Daily for ice cream only.
Smoke Shack BBQ
146 King Street Boscawen
(603) 796-2046, ss-bbq.com
Most unique flavor: Purpleberry Chip Yogurt
Staff pick: Mint chip
The ice cream window at Smoke Shack serves up Richardson’s Ice Cream made in Middleton, Massachusetts.
Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Scoops
138 N. Main St, Concord
(603) 333-2111, sundaysscoops.com
Most popular flavor: Vanilla Ice cream, Reese’s Puffs, Reese’s cups, peanut butter drizzle
Most unique flavor: Give me s’more vanilla Ice cream, graham cracker crumbs, mini chocolate chips, toasted marshmallows
Staff pick: Trail Mix, Vanilla cinnamon toast crunch, rice krispies, mini marshmallows, rainbow sprinkles, marshmallow drizzle
Sunday’s Scoops is the latest addition to the area’s ice cream offerings. Choose your ice cream base and your favorite mix-ins to have them blended together. Hood and Blake’s ice cream available.
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 9 p.m.
Richardson Farm
170 Water Street, Boscawen
(603) 796-2788, richardsonsfarmnh.com
Most popular flavor: Black Raspberry
Most unique flavor: Catherine’s Passion (Cayenne pepper, chocolate, cinnamon)
Staff pick: Chocolate Brownie
Ice cream is made at the farm. Cash only.
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
True Confections
211 Loudon Road, D, Concord
(603) 226-3536, trueconfectionsnh.com
Most popular flavor: Death by cookie (vanilla, Oreo pieces, cookie dough pieces)
Most unique flavor: Holy Cow (Snickers, M&M’s Chocolate Chips, Brownie, Peanut butter cups, cookies, chocolate swirl)
Staff pick: Cotton Candy
True Confections serves up Memories Premium Ice Cream, made in Kingston, N.H. along with vegan options, sorbet and sherbet.
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.