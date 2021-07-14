Scoop spots you won’t want to miss

A satisfied customer enjoys her ice cream at Beech Hill Farm. Look at the delicious rainbow of flavors at True Confections Candies & Gifts, located on Loudon Road in Concord.

Sunday is the day for sundaes this week. July 18 is recognized as National Ice Cream Day. Luckily for those in the Concord area, there are plenty of places that serve up scoops of creamy deliciousness.

We at the Insider know that making a decision of this caliber can be a challenge, so we called around to see what ice cream flavors are worth a try. Here are the responses.

Arnie’s Place

164 Loudon Road, Concord

(603) 228-3225, arniesplace.com

Most popular flavor: Nazzy’s Favorite (Oreo Butterscotch, with chocolate chunks and cookie dough)

Most unique flavor: Chocolate Chili Crunch

Staff pick: Mint Chocolate

Arnie’s makes about 95% of their ice cream themselves, which means it’s no surprise it’s consistent ranked highly in the annual Cappies (you’ll have to wait til next week to find out the 2021 winners.)

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8: 30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Beech Hill Farm

107 Beech Hill Rd, Hopkinton, NH 03229

(603) 223-0828, beechhillfarm.com

Most popular flavor: Moosetracks

Most unique flavor: Cannoli flavored

Staff pick: Strawberry Cheesecake

Meet the pigs, cows, chickens, peacock and llama while getting your scoops at the farm. Beech Hill serves flavors from Blake’s in Manchester and Gifford’s, made in Maine.

Hours: Daily, noon to 8 p.m.

Buza Dairy Bar

25 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301

(603) 856-8671, vibesgourmetburgers.com /buza-dairy-bar

Most popular flavor: Coconut

Most unique flavor: Tiramisu

Staff pick: Creamsicle

Serving both Italian gelato and hard ice cream, here’s a great stop for a scoop or two.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11: 30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 11: 30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Dipsy Doodle

143 Park St., Northfield

(603) 286-2100, dipsydoodle.com

Most popular flavor: Black Raspberry

Most unique flavor: Unicorn Delight (bubblegum, vanilla, rainbow sprinkles

Staff pick: Strawberry Cheesecake

This building has been through several names and owners, and even two locations, but its been serving up ice cream since the 1950s. Today you can get Gifford’s ice cream along with your lunch.

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dudley’s Ice Cream

846 Route 106 N, Loudon

(603) 783-4800, facebook.com/dudleysicecreamshop

Did not respond by press time

Hours: Daily, 11: 30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Frekey’s Ice Cream

74 Fisherville Road, Concord, and 97 Suncook Valley Road, Chichester

(603) 228-5443, frekeysdairyfreeze.com

Most popular flavor: Mississippi Mud (coffee with fudge swirls and Oreo pieces)

Most unique flavor: Fly Fishing Fudge (Vanilla with M&Ms, cookie dough, chocolate chips and fudge swirl)

Staff pick: Maine Black Bear

Frekey’s expanded from Chichester to Concord several years ago and serves up Gifford’s ice cream.

Hours: Daily, noon to 9 p.m.

Granite State Candy

13 Warren St., Concord

(603) 225-2591, granitestatecandy shoppe.com

Did not respond by press time

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Kellerhaus

259 Endicott St., Laconia

(603) 366-4466, kellerhaus.com

Most popular flavor: Smores chocolate ice cream with graham crackers and marshmallows

Most unique flavor: Banana Pudding

Staff pick: Cookie Monster cookies and cream ice cream dyed blue

On Weirs Beach, stop by Kellerhaus for homemade chocolates and ice cream.

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jordan’s Ice Creamery

894 Laconia Road, Belmont

(603) 267-1900

Most popular flavor: Raspberry Truffle

Most unique flavor: Smores Cookies and Cream

Staff pick: Cherry Chocolate

A family run homemade ice creamery that has been producing New Hampshire ice cream for the last 26 years.

Hours: Daily, 11: 30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lang’s Ice Cream

510 Pembroke St., Pembroke

(603) 225-7483, langsicecream.com

Most popular flavor: Cookie Dough

Most unique flavor: Grand Central Station Graham cracker chocolate

The family-owned business is serving up grilled options along with Blake’s ice cream.

Hours: Daily, noon to 9 p.m.

Sawyer’s Corner

1933 Lakeshore Road, Gilford

(603) 293-4422, sawyersnh.com

Most popular flavor: Black Raspberry

Most unique flavor: Moondrop Vanilla hint of marshmallow and milk chocolate truffle

Staff pick: Fudge Caramel Swirl

Ice cream has been made at Sawyer’s since 1945, carrying on after a fire in the ’50s through today.

Hours: Daily for ice cream only.

Smoke Shack BBQ

146 King Street Boscawen

(603) 796-2046, ss-bbq.com

Most unique flavor: Purpleberry Chip Yogurt

Staff pick: Mint chip

The ice cream window at Smoke Shack serves up Richardson’s Ice Cream made in Middleton, Massachusetts.

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Scoops

138 N. Main St, Concord

(603) 333-2111, sundaysscoops.com

Most popular flavor: Vanilla Ice cream, Reese’s Puffs, Reese’s cups, peanut butter drizzle

Most unique flavor: Give me s’more vanilla Ice cream, graham cracker crumbs, mini chocolate chips, toasted marshmallows

Staff pick: Trail Mix, Vanilla cinnamon toast crunch, rice krispies, mini marshmallows, rainbow sprinkles, marshmallow drizzle

Sunday’s Scoops is the latest addition to the area’s ice cream offerings. Choose your ice cream base and your favorite mix-ins to have them blended together. Hood and Blake’s ice cream available.

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 9 p.m.

Richardson Farm

170 Water Street, Boscawen

(603) 796-2788, richardsonsfarmnh.com

Most popular flavor: Black Raspberry

Most unique flavor: Catherine’s Passion (Cayenne pepper, chocolate, cinnamon)

Staff pick: Chocolate Brownie

Ice cream is made at the farm. Cash only.

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

True Confections

211 Loudon Road, D, Concord

(603) 226-3536, trueconfectionsnh.com

Most popular flavor: Death by cookie (vanilla, Oreo pieces, cookie dough pieces)

Most unique flavor: Holy Cow (Snickers, M&M’s Chocolate Chips, Brownie, Peanut butter cups, cookies, chocolate swirl)

Staff pick: Cotton Candy

True Confections serves up Memories Premium Ice Cream, made in Kingston, N.H. along with vegan options, sorbet and sherbet.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

