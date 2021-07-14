Entertainment listings: July 15-22

Live music

July 15

Michael Walsh at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Bass Drop with DJ Lance at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

July 16

Scott Solsky Album Release at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets $15; $10 livestream (plus fees)

Veggie Burger with Bacon at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

River Sister at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

July 17

Ken Clark at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Seth Glier at Fletcher-Murphy Park at 6 p.m. Tickets $15, $10 live stream (Rain location Bank of N.H. Stage)

Andrew North at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Handsome Big Daddy Puddles at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

SuperNothing at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

July 18

Jazz Sanctuary will explore the theme, “Billie Holiday: The Jazz of Singing Truth to Power” at 10 a.m. on the steps of First Congregational Church. Vocalists Mary Fagan and Emilia Halstead will interpret many of the songs from Holliday’s repertoire accompanied by Joey Placenti, sax; Jock Irvine, bass; Ed Raczka, drums; and Tim Wildman, keyboard. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook Live and archived on the church’s YouTube channel: Concord’s First Church.

Ariel Strasser at Cafe One East in Warner from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

July 20

Craig Jaster at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Nevers Band at Rolfe Park at 7 p.m.

July 21

Craig Jaster at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Rory Scott Band at 6 p.m. at Eagle Square (rain date July 28)

July 22

Krimson Krewe at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Freese Brothers Big Band at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Theater

“Seminar” continues at the Hatbox Theatre through July 18 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $16-$22, hatboxnh.com.

“Moana Jr.” will be staged by RB Productions at the Capitol Center for the Arts on July 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets $12 to $15, ccanh.com.

