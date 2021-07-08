Sportswriter to share stories

A clash of NBA titans. Seven riveting games. One young reporter. Welcome to the 1969 NBA Finals.

Sports journalist Leigh Montville visits Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on July 15 at 7 p.m. to present Tall Men, Short Shorts: The 1969 NBA Finals: Wilt, Russ, Lakers, Celtics, and a Very Young Sports Reporter, a masterpiece of sports journalism with a charming touch of personal memoir. Montville has crafted his most entertaining book yet, richly enshrining luminous players and moments in a unique American time.

A three-time New York Times bestselling author, Montville is a former columnist at The Boston Globe and former senior writer at Sports Illustrated. He is the author of Sting Like A Bee, Evel, The Mysterious Montague, The Big Bam, Ted Williams, At the Altar of Speed, Manute, and Why Not Us? He lives in Boston.

Event will be held online only via Zoom. Registration required eventbrite.com/e/160243407345.

