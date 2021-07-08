City news: Ward 4 special election info

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council: Monday, July 12, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Monday, July 12, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings.

Ward 4 City Council Special Election

Absentee ballots for the July 13 Ward Four Special Election to fill the vacant City Council seat are now available from the City’s Clerk’s Office. Residents who are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day due to absence from town, religious observance, or physical disability may request an absentee ballot from the City Clerk’s Office. You must be registered to vote prior to casting an absentee ballot. July 6 is the last day residents may register to vote prior to Election Day. A sample ballot is available through the elections page at http://www.concordnh.gov/elections.

Information submitted by candidates is available through a link on the Elections page: http://www.concordnh.gov/elections.

For more information about the upcoming election, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 225-8500 or via e-mail at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

City of Concord checklist purge

New Hampshire law requires that communities verify/purge their voter checklists every 10 years. In accordance with that law, any person currently on the City of Concord checklist who has not voted in the past four years will be removed from the checklist.

On June 17, the City Clerk’s Office sent postcard notices to approximately 8,000 people who haven’t voted in the City of Concord in the last four years. Notices were sent to the address on file for the given voter, the address provided when registering to vote. The postcard indicates that recipients will be removed from the City of Concord checklist unless they re-register to vote via the City Clerk’s Office, on or before July 29. It is possible that postcards will go to residences within the City addressed to people that haven’t lived at a given address in some time. If residents within the community receive a post card addressed to someone that does not reside at their address, the postcard may be disregarded; no further response is needed.

If someone is purged from the City’s checklist, they can easily re-register to vote at the polls on Election Day and/or at the Clerk’s Office whenever it is convenient for them, during normal business hours.

Anyone with questions about this checklist purge should contact the City Clerk’s Office by phone at (603) 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Storrs Street legislative parking garage work

The State of NH has a contractor team working on rehabilitating the deck and supporting structure of the Storrs Street Legislative Parking Garage. This work will involve intermittent lane closures and maintenance of one-way traffic underneath the garage, as well as parking space and sidewalk closures. Work is expected to continue through July.

Washington Street bridge work

The Washington Street Bridge will be closed during the day while the contractor is actively working. This closure began on May 3. The closure can be expected between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., but may be shorter each day based on the contractor’s schedule.

At some point in the coming weeks, the bridge will be closed completely until mid- to late-August, and there will be a follow-up advanced notice with more details.

During the closure, traffic traveling southbound on Washington Street will be detoured down Millstream Lane to Borough Road. Traffic traveling northbound on River Road /Washington Street will be detoured down Borough Road to Millstream Lane. Below is a plan showing the detour route, which will be designated with signage along the route.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the Engineering Services Division at 225-8520. We thank you for your patience while we complete this important project.

Concord Fire Department

Wednesday marked the last day of Concord Fire Department personnel staffing the fixed COVID vaccination site at the Steeplegate Mall. The last day of operation for the fixed site was June 30.

Personnel have been staffing vaccination sites since the rollout of the COVID vaccine. Concord Fire Department and the New Hampshire National Guard came together as a highly effective and efficient team that was able to deliver over 117,000 doses of the COVID vaccines.

Representatives of the New Hampshire National Guard presented a plaque to the Concord Fire Department in appreciation for the support at the fixed vaccination site. Through partnerships with the State of New Hampshire and the Capital Area Public Health Network, Concord Fire Department personnel also assisted with the mass-vaccination clinics at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and many smaller vaccine clinics that served special groups and underserved populations.

“Our fire department has always been an important part of our community, but really went above and beyond this past year,” said City Manager Tom Aspell. “On behalf of myself, City Council, and the Concord community, I’d like to thank them for all of their efforts at the vaccine sites. Everyone appreciated their care, concern, and professionalism through this process.”

Fire Chief Sean Brown said, “I could not be prouder of the men and women of Concord Fire Department. They answered the call and sacrificed countless hours away from their families to deliver the vaccine and restore a sense of safety and security to our community.”

Firefighter Jared Beard, who personally administered over 6,000 vaccine doses, said, “It was an honor to be part of such an important mission. I will never forget the grandparents vaccinating so they could see their grandchildren for the first time in a year, and all the families missing the outside world. I am grateful for the opportunity I had with CFD and the National Guard to help bring back some sort of normalcy.”

Firefighters provided close to 8,000 hours of time to the vaccination efforts and will continue to support smaller clinics as needed. All costs associated with staffing the clinics are fully reimbursed by the State of New Hampshire.

Fireworks safety reminder

It is recommended to leave fireworks to the professionals. However, if you choose to set off fireworks, please follow the safety tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission when using them.

New water rate structure

New water and sewer utility rate structures have been implemented as of July 1, 2021. In addition to water and sewer charges being calculated based on consumption, a fixed monthly charge will be applied both for water and sewer based on the meter size of each meter installed. Previously, a fixed water fee (availability charge) was applied and computed based upon the assessed value of a property. This practice will be discontinued due to some concerns and new software limitations. Assessed property values are variable and dynamic since they rely on market conditions, which can vary based on geography. Meter size provides a stable metric and consistent rates for consumers. The new rate structure follows best practices for water and wastewater utilities that is more consistent with industry standards. The new structure also eliminates the monthly minimum use charges. This structure change will impact customers differently, with increases for some and decreases for others. Overall, this structure change is revenue neutral for the City and will provide more stability into the future. Find more information and a brochure of rates and fees at concordnh.gov/utilitybilling.

Everett Arena roller skating

Roller skating continues at the Everett Arena! Skating hours this year are Tuesday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Roller skating will only be available for a limited time through Friday, July 30. Admission will be $5 with skate rentals available if needed for an additional $5 at the Pro Shop. Book a private roller skating event for a birthday party, field trip, or rainout event. Private events only cost $150 an hour and include skate rentals. Call (603) 228-2784 or email everettarena@concordnh.gov if interested. Visit concordnh.gov/rollerskating for more information.

Neighborhood street paving program

GMI Asphalt has completed finish paving for Joffre Street and Wiggin Street. Cold plane overlays have also been completed for South Main Street (from Rockingham Street to Joffree Street), Carter Hill Road (from Bog Road to West Parish Road), Donovan Street (from Haig Street to Cote Street), and Broadway (from Rockingham Street to South Main Street). A shim overlay is scheduled for Chase Street next week. A cold plane overlay is anticipated for a section of Shaker Road soon. A shim and overlay will be performed on Clinton Street from Princeton Street to South Spring Street around September.

Work is weather permitting. Streets may be reduced to one lane or closed to through traffic. Parking will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Visit concordnh.gov/pavingplan for more information and to find a tentative paving schedule for next season.

Use water wisely, drought conditions worsen across N.H.

As of July 1, severe drought conditions have crept into Northern parts of New Hampshire. Currently, 3.93% of the state is in a severe drought, 54.54% is in a moderate drought, 31.78% (including Concord) is abnormally dry, and 9.75% is not experiencing any drought.

The precipitation deficit for Concord continues to increase and is now currently 6.3 inches below average for this time of year. The National Weather Service predicts normal precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. Considerable rain is needed.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) is recommending for water systems to implement outdoor water use restrictions. Currently, 74 water systems in New Hampshire have restrictions in place. At this time, Concord is not implementing watering restrictions as our water supply remains healthy. It is possible restrictions may be implemented if drought conditions continue to worsen and if water consumption gets too high.

Water consumption continues to trend high this season. Concord’s Water Treatment Facility has been producing 5.8MGD – 6.0MGD (millions of gallons per day) of water for the past several weeks, and is now up even more to 6.0MGD – 6.8MGD. This is above average for this time of year, which is typically closer to 5.0MGD. Water consumption was higher than average last summer as well. Increased water use is linked with irrigation and outdoor water use and higher than average volumes due to dry conditions driven by the drought.

Please use water wisely. We advise everyone to please conserve water as a proactive measure to preserve our water source. Be mindful of your water use, especially outdoors. Simple conservation practices include minimizing irrigation and lawn watering, and inspecting systems for water leaks. Practice watering at night or early morning to minimize evaporation and consider using weather-based irrigation controllers to avoid unnecessary watering if it rains.

Drought conditions will continue to be monitored. We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

July is Park and Recreation Month

It’s Park and Recreation Month and we’re ready to tell #OurParkAndRecStory with National Recreation and Park Association here at Concord Parks & Rec during the month of July! Follow us on Facebook our Instagram to celebrate parks and recreational opportunities in our community.

Kimball Pool is open

Concord Parks and Recreation is happy to announce that Kimball Pool opened for the season on July 5.

Hours are Monday – Friday 12:30-4:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 12:30-4:30 p.m.

The department asks everyone to follow all posted rules, and if you or a family member are not feeling well, to please avoid using any of the public pools.

Tuesday and Thursday night concerts

Concord Parks & Rec is hosting a series of free Tuesday and Thursday night concerts. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Nevers Band plays on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at various locations around the city. Nevers’ Band Concerts are an exciting & fun experience for the whole family! Their diverse repertoire includes popular numbers, patriotic music, classic orchestral transcriptions, music from motion pictures & more!

Tuesday night dates: Eagle Square, July 13; Rolfe Park, July 20; Keach Park, July 27; Riverfront Park (behind Everett Arena), Aug. 10.

Thursday night concerts are held in Eagle Square beginning at 7 p.m. and feature a variety of musical acts. Visit the Concord Parks & Rec website for more information.

Thursday night dates: Kid Pinky, July 15; Freese Brothers Big Band, July 22; Marc Berger, July 29; Bad Medicine, Aug. 5; Club Soda, Aug. 12.

National Night Out – Aug. 3

The Concord Police Department is happy to announce that National Night Out is back this year on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Rollins Park.

Bring the whole family down and be part of this community event. There is no cost to enter and food is only one dollar with the purchase of a ticket. Parking is also free at Rundlett Middle School with complimentary shuttle service to the park. This year’s festivities will include music, police and fire equipment, K9 demonstrations, touch-a-truck, and so much more.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Community Resources Unit at the Concord Police Department at 225-8600, ext. 3738. Updates will be shared online on the National Night Out page at concordpolice.com as well as on Facebook.

We hope to see you and your family for a night of fun at National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3!

Concord Public Library

Check out the Concord Public Library’s Register for Programs page for more information on everything going on, including the return to several in-person events.

Summer Reading Program: The Summer Reading Program runs to Saturday, Aug. 21.

Books and Brew in the Park: Join us in person! We’ll meet at the gazebo in Rollins Park and talk about the books we are reading now. Please bring a chair and your own (non-alcoholic) drink. First Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. In case of bad weather we will meet through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Register on the library’s website.

Consumer Reports Online Training: Tuesday, July 13 at 2 p.m.: Learn how to use the Library’s updated Consumer Reports online service. Discover how to browse & search from home, save & print articles, find buying guide articles, and more. RSVP is required – Register on the library’s website. Visit our YouTube Channel to view craft and baking programs, book talks, and more!

STEAM Team: This popular program for school-age children creatively explores the topics of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. Beginning with the month of July, we will meet in person! Class size is limited, so be sure to register early using this link.

Zig Zag ZOOM Storytime: We are hosting Storytime outside in the park (weather permitting) every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Locations are listed below and on the Children’s Program Calendar. You can join us live or by Zoom. Register online to attend and receive further instructions!

Zig Zag ZOOM Location Schedule: (Look for us near the parking lot of each park. Bring a blanket or something to sit on.)

Rollins Park, July 14

Rolfe Park, July 21

Keach Park, July 28

Rollins Park, Aug. 4

White Park, Aug. 11

Keach Park, Aug. 18

Live music with the library

Concord Public Library’s Live Music with the Library concerts are free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Rory Scott Band: July 21, 6 p.m., Eagle Square (rain date July 28). The Rory Scott Band is a “hard-hitting country band with a rock flair.”

Nick’s Other Band: Aug. 18, 6 p.m., Library Lawn off of Prince Street (rain date Aug. 25). Nick’s Other Band is a high energy band playing classic rock and more.

Intown Concord’s Market Days Festival

Celebrating its 47th year, Intown Concord’s Market Days Festival will be returning to Concord this year August 19-21. This free three-day street fair takes place on Main Street and will feature downtown shopping, 100+ exhibiting vendors, plenty of food and drink, multiple stages of entertainment, an arts market, KidZone, Touch-A-Truck, beer tents, and a variety of performances and activities drawing tens of thousands of attendees to the Capital City over the course of the three days.

In the works for music and entertainment are three outdoor stages in the city’s Bicentennial Square, Eagle Square and South Main Street. Bicentennial Square Homegrown Stage features talented, local New Hampshire artists, Eagle Square Stage is renowned for its Market Days Idol competition and All-Star Show and South Main Stage will showcase a variety of acts with a little something for everyone including music, dance, and an outdoor movie presented by Red River Theatres.

A sneak peek of additional entertainment includes street performers, Downtime with Intown on the State House Lawn, a KidZone on City Plaza, Touch-A-Truck with emergency and construction vehicles, the Concord Arts Market on Pleasant Street, a plethora of downtown stores and exhibiting vendors all along Main Street for attendees to enjoy, and so much more! Visit http://www.marketdaysfestival.com fore more information and schedules.

Market Days will be following CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 to ensure all attendees, vendors, and volunteers are safe throughout the event.

Related Posts