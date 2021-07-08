Book: Kitty’s Mix-Tape

Kitty’s Mix-Tape

By Carrie Vaughn

(288 pages, fiction, 2020)

If you like stories about werewolves, especially feisty ones that host a radio talk show, you’ll love this hilarious short story collection. These stories are based on a larger series, but you can read them as a standalone. But be warned, it will make you want to read more about Kitty and her adventures with her non-human friends.

In one of the stories, Kitty goes to her high school reunion. She’s uneasy about how her peers will react to her now that she’s outed herself as a werewolf on her radio show — piquing people’s curiosity and placing a target on her back. Mustering up the courage to go, she is surprised to find that time has not been kind to her previous classmates.

They all have secrets of their own. One is a vampire. Another a werewolf hunter. Will they become her enemies, or will she charm the paranormal pants off of them?

What I liked about this was the characters were interesting. They all have personalities that you’ll want to see more of. And the situations Kitty finds herself in are so entertaining. Which she handles in her own unique way. I also liked that since they are short stories you can read them in between your busy mundane life to spice things up a bit. So if you’re looking for paranormal fantasy that’s quick to fit into your busy schedule, pick up this book.

Amy Cornwell

