Actors make it look effortless

Monitor staff

Next up on the Hatbox Theatre stage is Seminar, created by Pulitzer Prize nominee and creator of hit TV show Smash Theresa Rebeck. The show is presented by RGC Theatrical and will run from July 9 to 18.

Seminar, a provocative dramedy that will have you laughing with the cast and feeling their tension.

Four aspiring young novelists sign up for private writing classes with Leonard, an international literary figure. Under his recklessly brilliant and unorthodox instruction, some thrive and others flounder, alliances are made and broken, sex is used as a weapon, and hearts are unmoored. The wordplay is not the only thing that turns vicious as innocence collides with experience in this brilliant piece of theatre.

Seminar is the perfect reason to get out and experience live theatre once more.

Starring Nicole Jones as Kate, Colin Malette as Leonard, and Joel Michael King as Martin, the talent in this production is peerless. Jones’ take on Kate makes the art of acting seem so effortless and easy, and is a delight to watch. Malette gives us a delicious take on Leonard that we love to hate, and King expertly embodies the many facets of a misunderstood and meek writer who just wants to be loved.

Hatbox’s first show since reopening, Holmes and Watson, saw sell-out nights, so you’ll want to reserve your seats in advance.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at hatboxnh.com.

Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord.

Related Posts