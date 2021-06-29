A look at live outdoor music this summer

Patrons watch an outdoor concert from the Fletcher-Murphy Park organized by the Bank of N.H. Stage in July. A free concert will be held in the theatre to test protocols. Katie Dobbins celebrates the release of her sophomore album, "There is Light," at The Burren in Somerville, Mass., on March 30. The Nevers Band will play at Kiwanis Park tonight and six more shows as part of the Concord Parks and Rec Summer Concert Series. Nick's Other Band will close out the Live Music on the Lawn series on Wednesday. The show will be on Prince Street right next to Concord Public Library.

Nevers Band

Nevers Band plays on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at various locations around the city. Nevers Band concerts are an exciting and fun experience for the whole family. Their diverse repertoire includes popular numbers, patriotic music, classic orchestral transcriptions, music from motion pictures and more.

July 4: Memorial Field (rain date: July 5) at 7:45 p.m.

July 13: Eagle Square

July 20: Rolfe Park

July 27: Keach Park

August 10: Riverfront Park (behind Everett Arena)

Eagle Square

Thursday night concerts are held in Eagle Square beginning at 7 p.m. and feature a variety of musical acts.

Rebel Collective: July 1

NH Fiddle Ensemble: July 8

Kid Pinky: July 15

Freese Brothers Big Band: July 22

Marc Berger: July 29

Bad Medicine: August 5

Club Soda: August 12

Library concerts

Concord Public Library’s Live Music with the Library concert series returns this summer. These concerts are also free to attend.

Rory Scott Band: July 21, 6 p.m., Eagle Square (rain date: July 28). The Rory Scott Band is a “hard-hitting country band with a rock flair.”

Nick’s Other Band: August 18, 6 p.m., Library Lawn off of Prince Street (rain date: August 25). Nick’s Other Band is a high energy band playing classic rock and more.

Fletcher-Murphy Park

The Bank of New Hampshire Stage and Capital Center for the Arts are bringing back the Music in the Park series started last summer. Tickets for the live stream are $15 or $10 for the live stream. More information at ccanh.com.

July 10, 6 p.m.: Liz and Dan Faiella, Siblings Liz and Dan Faiella bring to life the traditional music of their roots, with crisp vocals, mesmerizing fingerstyle guitar, lyrical fiddling, and exhilarating rhythmic drive. Their music calls to mind the convivial grange hall contradances of their youth in New Hampshire, while conveying a wistfulness for their ancestral Ireland.

July 17, 6 p.m.: Seth Glier, Grammy-nominated Seth Glier is a singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. NPR describes his voice as “otherworldly” while praising him as “an engaging performer and storyteller.” His critically acclaimed, emotionally dense catalog of work often draws upon traditional roots music, experimental instrumentation, and moody atmospheres that result in soulfully intelligent stories that can alternatively fight the power or break your heart.

July 31, 6 p.m.: Lucas Gallo is an award-winning musician that has been writing and performing music in the New England region for twenty years. His insightful, percussive songwriting has captured ears all over Northern New England. Gallo just released his third EP, “Lost and Found” in April 2021, which garnered him a Best Local Music Act award from the Hippo Press and he is releasing his fourth EP, “Time” July 31, 2021 with a full band performance. Gallo is a founding member, and rhythm guitarist, of the multi-award winning New England band, Jamantics. Gallo is sponsored by Breedlove Guitars.

Aug. 7, 6 p.m.: Katie Dobbins, With a mastery of storytelling and the heart of a poet, award-winning songwriter Katie Dobbins captures elements of life and relationships in ways that lift the spirit and challenge the soul.

Aug. 21, 6 p.m.: Mt Pleasant Band, Mt. Pleasant started with a notebook of songs and improvised jams in the basement. Their unique style draws from multiple genres and can best be described as “homegrown rock.” A four-piece group from Dracut, MA, Mt. Pleasant is sure to catch the ear with a fresh new style and energy.

Aug. 29, 3 p.m.: The Honey Bees, It’s the sweet sounds of the Honey Bees! Equal parts 30’s era Jazz, Western Swing, Folk-Rock and oddball Americana, the Bees mix it all up with flair, fun and a hint of mischief. Standards and favorites are equally delivered with the original music of chanteuse Mary Fagan, who also keeps time and tone on her acoustic guitar. Guitarist Chris O’Neill colors the nectar with sassy chording on a hollow-body jazzbox and nimble runs on the Fender Telecaster. Holding it down low on the upright bass, Jock Irvine keeps it cool and swinging while enhancing the mix with casual back up vocals.

Sept. 12, 3 p.m.: Cold Chocolate is a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk, and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own. Featuring Ethan Robbins on guitar, Ariel Bernstein on percussion, and backed by some of the root’s music scene’s finest players, this group from Boston is impressing audiences throughout New England and beyond. Punctuated by tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, and with a focus on songwriting, Cold Chocolate has quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows. The band has shared bills with Leftover Salmon and David Grisman, and regularly performs at venues and music festivals up and down the East Coast.

Sept. 19, 3 p.m.: Kimayo is a folk-pop artist, performing in New England since 2019. Her authentic and personal songs depict a humanity that is relatable and comforting. She is creating music that merges adult contemporary with singer/ songwriter.

Related Posts