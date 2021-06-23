By Barack Obama

(40 pages, nonfiction, 2010)

You know that feeling you get when you look at a child and envision the limitless potential that they possess? Our 44th president, Barack Obama, beautifully encapsulates that feeling in his children’s book Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters. In this tender, thoughtful letter to his daughters, Obama has written a moving tribute to thirteen inspirational American men and women whose ideas have shaped our nation. Sasha and Malia are joined by the younger versions of Albert Einstein, Jackie Robinson, Helen Keller, Neil Armstrong, Martin Luther King, and several others-reminding us that everyone was once a child with a dream.

Loren Long’s captivating illustrations portray the message so clearly that even beginner readers will understand the meaning of the story without words. As each historical figure is introduced they reappear next to Sasha and Malia as children looking forward to the distance of their hopeful futures. Read this book to your child, your grandchild, or your students. Everyone can do good in this world, and the culmination of all of our efforts makes our home, our country, and our world a better place.

Visit Concord Public Library online at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Becca Robinson

Related Posts