Author talk and arts festival ahead

Sci-Fi author event

Robert V.S. Redick returns to Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on July 7 at 7 p.m. to share his new novel, Sidewinders, a continuation to “Master Assassins: The Fire Sacraments.” He is joined by his friend, author Daryl Gregory, whose new novel, The Album of Dr. Moreau, was newly released this spring.

In Sidewinders, two brothers flee an army of fanatics across a vast and magical desert in this white-knuckle sequel to Master Assassins from Robert V.S. Redick, author of The Red Wolf Conspiracy.

Daryl Gregory’s The Album of Dr. Moreau combines the science fiction premise of the famous novel by H. G. Wells with the panache of a classic murder mystery and the spectacle of a beloved boy band.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 159507961607.

Twiggs Gallery hosts Arts Fest

Twiggs Gallery has planned a day of art and animal-themed fun for their Arts Fest taking place on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 254 King Street in Boscawen. A rain date is scheduled for June 27.

The Arts Fest will take place outside with local New Hampshire artists. Textile artist Cheryl Miller creates fiber collages using hand dyed fabrics and paper elements that are stitched by machine; artisan Diane Louise Paul handcrafts beautiful leather goods including belts, sleigh bell straps, dog collars and leashes, bracelets, and more; jeweler Jo Shields creates organic sculptural jewelry based on her love of nature and plant forms; glass artist Keira Chin handcrafts whimsical scenes made with beach glass; watercolor painter Melanie Deshaies looks to nature for inspiration for her work; and Ty Meier creates fine artwork, greeting cards, custom pet portraits, and children’s book illustrations.

Two animal non-profits will be joining the art fair. In the morning, Pope Memorial SPCA will bring a pet for people to meet along with information about their organization. A SPCA donation bin will be set up to accept canned dog food, dry cat food, soft dog treats, cat toys, small animal toys and durable dog toys.

In the afternoon, For the Love of Dog – Rottweiler & Pitbull Rescue of NH will be attending with an information booth and a special pet for everyone to meet. Free will donations to both organizations are welcome.

From 1to 3 p.m., Dave Heisler will be offering free draft horse scoot rides in the side field and the 4-H Steer Club will drop by during the day to give a demonstration.

More animal fun can be found inside the gallery! Also from 1 to 3 p.m., artist Gail Smuda will host a free Paper Doll Pets Make & Take. Bring in a small picture of your pet’s head, about 1.5 inches wide, and dress them up! Or, use our pet portraits to complete your Paper Doll Pet.

While you are inside, browse Twiggs newest exhibit about the deeply familiar world of domesticated pets, work and farm animals. Fur & Feathers/Paws & Claws features paintings, drawings, prints, photography, jewelry and one-of-a-kind artist books. The participating artists are Rosemary Conroy, Brenda Goodearl, Sher Kamman, Ty Meier, Marcia Wood Mertinooke, Diane Louise Paul, Ann Saunderson, Pam Smith and Gail Smuda.

Also on display in the gallery, Twigg’s is spotlighting “Our Village Square … a Celebration.” A unique one-of-a-kind community book project created by the Artists’ Meeting Point artists’ group.

Finally, Twiggs is launching a new community art project in conjunction with the Route 3 Art Trail anchors Making Matters and Kimball Jenkins. The “Route 3 Art Trail-Rocks!” is a community art project to create kindness with collaboration and painted rocks. Stop by and paint some kindness rocks for the project. Twiggs will have all of the supplies. The painted rocks will be placed in a special “Kindness Rocks” installation circle at Twiggs for all to see. Later in the fall, the painted rocks will be hidden in plain sight throughout Boscawen for residents to find to either keep or share.

For more information visit TwiggsGallery.WordPress.com or call 603-975-0015

