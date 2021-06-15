Strawberries are ripe for the picking

Strawberries from Rossview Farm in June 2020

Those red jewels of the early summer harvest have arrived at Concord-area farms. Apple Hill and Rossview Farm both have opened for pick-your-own strawberry season. Of course, if you don’t feel like walking the rows yourself, you can purchase freshly-picked berries at the farmstands or area farmers markets.

Apple Hill Farm

Pick-your-own strawberries opened on June 14 and will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, as weather allows.

The address of the strawberry field is 89 Hoit Road, Concord, which is different from the farm address.

Cost is $3.50 per pound for pick-your-own, or $7 per quart for ready-picked berries at the Honest John’s fridge (available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as supply allows).

For more information, visit applehillfarmnh.com.

Rossview Farm

The 2021 Strawberry Harvest at Rossview Farm is underway. They intend to be open daily, but please call (603) 228-4872 for the most current hours of operation.

To pick strawberries at the farm, check in with a staff member upon arrival, wash your hands at the wash station, use only the provided containers, follow the one-way traffic in the field, do not eat berries in the field, do not let minors roam or step on plants and leave pets at home.

Pick your own price is $3 per pound, pre-picked quarts $7.50 each, large picking boxes are $2 each and quart picking boxes are 20 cents each.

Please note Rossview Farm accepts cash or check. It does not accept credit nor debit.

For more information, visit rossviewfarm.com.

