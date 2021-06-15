Poem: Smile

Library of Congress

For the Insider

She said it was a shame,

that smiles have to disappear,

I explained to my young child,

it’s not what you see it’s what you hear.

People still carry happiness within,

they really do smile behind the mask,

you have to remember before,

it really is a necessary task.

Life is just the same,

please don’t forget when,

we walked to the park holding hands,

under blue skies back then.

We have not changed,

we are all the same inside,

some of us just can’t see,

we must all open our eyes wide.

I hugged my young child,

I told her hope is always near,

she said it was a shame,

that smiles have to disappear.

