Poem: Smile

By - Jun 15, 2021 | 0 comments

Library of Congress
Library of Congress

For the Insider

She said it was a shame,

that smiles have to disappear,

I explained to my young child,

it’s not what you see it’s what you hear.

People still carry happiness within,

they really do smile behind the mask,

you have to remember before,

it really is a necessary task.

Life is just the same,

please don’t forget when,

we walked to the park holding hands,

under blue skies back then.

We have not changed,

we are all the same inside,

some of us just can’t see,

we must all open our eyes wide.

I hugged my young child,

I told her hope is always near,

she said it was a shame,

that smiles have to disappear.

More From This Issue

Author: James W. Spain

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2020 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright