Gibson’s to resume in-person talks

Concord-based author launches new novel

Gibson’s Bookstore will host its first in-person even in over 15 months on July 13 with Concord-based author Jennifer Anne Gordon.

Gordon thrills and delights with her new horror fantasy novel Pretty/Ugly. You may have known her dance moves as an instructor at Let’s Dance Studio, tonight get to know her talents with words.

This is a ticketed event with limited occupancy, and a firm ending time.

Tickets are $5, which will convert to a $5 Gibson’s Bookstore gift card at the event, or $14 (comes with a copy of Pretty/Ugly and does not convert to a gift card). We are limiting the audience to 40 people. Masks are required by all attendees, no exceptions. We prefer if attendees have been vaccinated, but are not checking vaccine cards.

Get tickets at eventbrite.com/ e/158496470209. The author talk will be held from 6 to7 p.m. on July 13.

Virtual evening with Stacey Abrams

Picador is honored to present “An Evening with Stacey Abrams” to celebrate the paperback launch of the New York Times bestseller Our Time is Now. Stacey will be joined by Cari Champion on June 22 at 7 p.m. on Zoom Webinar to discuss the urgency of ending voter suppression and how we can empower citizens to use their power to shape the future.

The conversation will be followed by moderated audience Q&A.

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to join this virtual event with Picador and other indie bookstores across the country!

Registration is required at eventbrite.com/ e/158424964333.

Event harassment policy: Picador expects all participants to maintain an atmosphere of respect and fairness. Anyone who violates this standard of behavior, including engaging in any form of harassment, or otherwise disrupts the event, may, at the discretion of the organizers, be immediately removed. Participants removed as a result of their behavior will not receive any refund.

