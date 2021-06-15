City pools open

Five-year-old Jason Doucette of Concord takes a deep breathe before pushing off the edge of the Concord city pool in White Park on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ The pool at Kimball Park in Concord has been winterized as of Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Maddie Vanderpool

The city of Concord is able to open five of the seven pools this season, which will run from June 20 to Aug. 3.

Based on current best practices, it has scheduled intermittent cleaning throughout the day. They made the decision not to open two pools (Garrison Park, White Park) this summer. Garrison was chosen as it has the lowest attendance each summer. White Park pool was chosen due to the small pool deck and its capacity limitations.

Kimball, Rolfe, Rollins, Merrill and Keach pools will be open weekdays, 12:30 to 2, 2:30 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m., and weekends, 12:30 to 2 and 2:30 to 4 p.m. For more information on pool rules, visit concordnh.gov/ 1269/Community-Pools.

