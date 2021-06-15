City pools open

The city of Concord is able to open five of the seven pools this season, which will run from June 20 to Aug. 3.
Based on current best practices, it has scheduled intermittent cleaning throughout the day. They made the decision not to open two pools (Garrison Park, White Park) this summer. Garrison was chosen as it has the lowest attendance each summer. White Park pool was chosen due to the small pool deck and its capacity limitations.
Kimball, Rolfe, Rollins, Merrill and Keach pools will be open weekdays, 12:30 to 2, 2:30 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m., and weekends, 12:30 to 2 and 2:30 to 4 p.m. For more information on pool rules, visit concordnh.gov/ 1269/Community-Pools.