Book: Mulan, Woman Warrior

Mulan, Woman Warrior

By Jeff Pepper

(90 pages, language learning easy reader, 2020)

Mulan takes the place of her father to fight in the army, disguising herself for 12 years of warfare. Heralded as a hero after her service, she declines offered rewards and instead returns home to her family, donning women’s dress once again.

The story of Mulan, popularized here by Disney movies, is an ancient story with written record at least as far back as the 5th or 6th century CE. This easy reader roughly follows the earliest-known version, known as the “Ballad of Mulan.” This is a great resource for learners, as the story is written in traditional characters, their Romanized Pinyin counterparts, English, as well as provides a free Chinese language audiobook available online. Great for beginners, this book has beautiful illustrations opposite ach page. What a fun way to improve one’s language ability!

Whether you’re learning Spanish, Japanese, or furthering your mastery of English, the library has easy and graded readers in a variety of languages. Check one out today and immerse yourself in a foreign language!

Visit Concord Public Library online at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Lindsey Hunterwolf

