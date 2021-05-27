City newsletter: Football camp with Patriots alums

The Parks and Recreation Department is excited to welcome back the New England Patriots Alumni Club to Concord on June 4. The city has been working with the H.L. Turner Group and South Shore Gunite Pools to fully replace the existing pool structure at Merrill Park.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Meetings

Finance Committee: May 27, 5:30 p.m., FY 2022 Budget Review: Community Development, Leisure Services, Human Services, Capital Improvement Program; June 3, 5:30 p.m., FY 2022 Budget Review: Special Revenue Funds (Project Inspection, Parking, Airport, Conservation Property, Golf Course, Arena, Solid Waste) and Enterprise Funds (Water, Wastewater), Public Hearings; June 7, 5;30 p.m., FY 2022 Budget Review: Committee Work Session, Public Hearings, and Public Hearing Action (Tentative Budget Adoption)

Zoning Board of Adjustment: June 2, 7 p.m.

City Council: June 14, 7 p.m.

Note: Budget documents are available on the City of Concord website. Visit the Budget web page for more information. These meetings are being held virtually via Zoom and are also live streamed via the City of Concord’s YouTube channel. Agendas and access information are available prior to the meetings on the city’s website.

Library expanded hours, Heights branch reopens

Beginning June 1, the Concord Public Library will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Heights branch will be open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parks and Rec

Football clinic with the New England Patriots: The Parks and Recreation Department is excited to welcome back the New England Patriots Alumni Club to Concord on June 4. This unique 2-hour, non-contact, coed, free clinic stresses leadership, teamwork, and commitment for young athletes (ages 9-14). Each participant will rotate through six 15 minute stations, which all represent a position on the field. Each clinic is coached by Patriot Alumni. Returning this year for parents and guardians are three optional 15-minute information sessions that will address sportsmanship and nutritional education. Space is limited and pre-registration is recommended at: https://patriotsalumni.com/ffy/concord-nh/.

Parking garage maintenance

Big Guns Pressure Washing will be pressure washing the city’s parking garages during the following weekends in June:

Storrs Street: June 4, 5, and 6

School Street: June 11, 12, and 13

State Street: June 25, 26, and 27.

Pressure washing will occur from Friday night to Monday morning. Each garage will be closed to the public overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on these days. Daytime parking will be permitted until all vehicles must vacate the premises by 7 p.m.

Legislative parking garage work

The state has a contractor team working on rehabilitating the deck of the Storrs Street Legislative Parking Garage. This work will involve lane closures and maintenance of one-way traffic underneath the garage at times as well as intermittent parking space and sidewalk closures. Work is expected to continue into mid-June.

Merrill Pool renovation

Concord General Services’ Public Properties Division has been working with the H.L. Turner Group and South Shore Gunite Pools to fully replace the existing pool structure at Merrill Park to address aging concerns and make improvements for ADA accessibility, increased safety, improved efficiency, and enhanced visual appeal. Construction originally started in September with a majority of work on the pool structure completed. With the return of spring, pool walls have been tiled and work started last week on forming the deck and deck drains. This week, Public Properties staff painted the interior of the bathrooms. Concrete decks will be poured next week and preparation will begin the following week for plastering the pool, including installing the plumbing and drain faceplates. Plastering will occur after that before the pool is filled with water. The last step will be installing the pool deck equipment and completing a final inspection and clean-up. Construction is anticipated for completion in mid-June ahead of pool season. Visit concordnh.gov/publicproperties for more information.

City assessment and surveys

The Assessing Department is conducting a city-wide reassessment to value properties at market value as of April 1, 2021. Last week, the department sent out letters and surveys to commercial and industrial property owners. Due to the on-going pandemic, for the second year, there are two surveys. One survey, which is sent yearly, requests information regarding the income and expenses pertaining to the real estate for the past year.

The second survey is included to gauge the impact of COVID-19 over the past year. The questionnaire asks about what changes may have or have occurred over the past year from March 2020 – April 1, 2021. The questions ask about rental payments, tenant openings or closings, modifications to mortgage payments and funds received from state and/or federal programs. Our hope is to gain a better understanding of what the impacts of COVID-19 have been over the past year.

Returning completed surveys will enable the Assessing Department to analyze the information to determine if any specific adjustments will be needed to values due to the impacts of COVID-19 for April 1, 2021. We hope that property owners who were sent the questionnaires will complete them and return to the Assessing Department by June 15. The information gathered is kept confidential and is not shared or made available to the public. Property owners’ cooperation will be pivotal in assisting the department in setting values for April 1, 2021.

If property owners have any questions regarding these surveys, they can call (603) 225-8550 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email assessing@concordnh.gov.

Washington Street bridge rehab

The Washington Street Bridge will be closed during the day while the contractor is actively working. This closure began on May 3. The closure can be expected between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., but may be shorter each day based on the contractor’s schedule.

At some point in the coming weeks, the bridge will be closed completely until mid- to late-August, and there will be a follow-up advanced notice with more details.

During the closure, traffic traveling southbound on Washington Street will be detoured down Millstream Lane to Borough Road. Traffic traveling northbound on River Road /Washington Street will be detoured down Borough Road to Millstream Lane. Below is a plan showing the detour route, which will be designated with signage along the route.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the Engineering Services Division at 225-8520. We thank you for your patience while we complete this important project.

Long line road stripping

The City’s contractor, K5 Corporation, is scheduled to complete long line striping over the next couple of weeks throughout the city. Work will include the painting of roadway pavement markings, including white fog lines and double yellow lines. Striping will occur for recently paved roads, and restripping will be performed in other areas as needed to improve line visibility and increase driver safety. Work will be completed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly, weather depending.

Neighborhood Street paving

The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. GMI Asphalt is the contractor for paving this year. Finish paving has been completed this week on the following streets: Cypress Street, Morton Street, N. Spring Street, Noyes Street, and Rumford Street (from Pleasant Street to Albin Street). Work is anticipated to begin sometime in July for Chase Street, Joffre Street, and Wiggin Street and around September for Clinton Street (from Princeton Street to South Spring Street). Work is weather permitting. Streets may be reduced to one lane or closed to through traffic. Parking will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan. Striping of these streets is scheduled to soon be completed by the City’s contracted striper.

Spring leaf collection runs through June 5

Spring Leaf Collection started last week and will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 5. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 31 due to Memorial Day.

Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the City’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and plastic bags.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road (off of Fort Eddy Road). Drop-off is free with proof of residency for loads smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off. Hours for Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional hours from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays during leaf collection. Saturday hours will occur through June 5, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed on May 29. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Related Posts