Bulletin board

Vape book author event

Jamie Ducharme returns to Concord virtually June 2 at 7 p.m. to present a fast-paced and impressively researched account of the history and rise of e-cigarettes, in Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul. She is joined in conversation by Time magazine editor at large Jeffrey Kluger (Apollo 13, Holdout).

Jamie will be in New Hampshire the week of June 7, and will be happy to sign and personalize any orders that ask us to hold them for her. If you do not ask us to hold for her signature, your order will be sent out as it is received.

Jamie Ducharme is a staff writer at Time magazine, where she covers health and science. Her work has won awards from the Deadline Club, the New York Press Club, and the Newswomen’s Club of New York. Originally from New Hampshire, Jamie now lives in Brooklyn. Big Vape is her first book.

Jeffrey Kluger is editor at large for Time magazine and the author or coauthor of twelve books, including Apollo 13, Apollo 8, and two novels for young adults. He has written more than forty cover stories for Time on topics ranging from space to human behavior to climate to medicine. Along with others at Time, Kluger won an Emmy for the web series A Year in Space. He consulted on and appeared in the Tom Hanks movie Apollo 13.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 154486660761.

A story of survival

Rona Jaffe Writer’s Award winner Shawna Kay Rodenberg returns virtually on June 8 at 7 p.m. to her old stomping grounds of Concord and Gibson’s to discuss her new book, Kin: A Memoir, a heart stopping memoir of a wrenching Appalachian girlhood and a multilayered portrait of a misrepresented people. Shawna will appear in conversation with Benjamin Anastas (Too Good To Be True).

When Rodenberg was four, her father, fresh from a ruinous tour in Vietnam, spirited her family from their home in the hills of Eastern Kentucky to Minnesota, renouncing all of their earthly possessions to live in the Body, an off-the-grid End Times religious community. Her father was seeking a better, safer life for his family, but the austere communal living of prayer, bible study and strict regimentation was a bad fit for the precocious Shawna. Disciplined harshly for her many infractions, she was sexually abused by a predatory adult member of the community. Soon after the leader of the Body died and revelations of the sexual abuse came to light, her family returned to the same Kentucky mountains that their ancestors have called home for three hundred years. It is a community ravaged by the coal industry, but for all that, rich in humanity, beauty, and the complex knots of family love. Curious, resourceful, rebellious, Shawna ultimately leaves her mountain home but only as she masters a perilous balancing act between who she has been and who she will become.

Kin is a mesmerizing memoir of survival that seeks to understand and make peace with the people and places that were survived. It is above all about family-about the forgiveness and love within its bounds-and generations of Appalachians who have endured, harmed, and held each other through countless lifetimes of personal and regional tragedy.

Rodenberg holds an MFA from the Bennington Writing Seminars. Her reviews and essays have appeared in Consequence, Salon, the Village Voice, and Elle. In 2016, Shawna was awarded the Jean Ritchie Fellowship, the largest monetary award given to an Appalachian writer, and in 2017 she was the recipient of a Rona Jaffe Foundation Writer’s Award. A registered nurse, community college English instructor, mother of five, and grandmother of one, she lives on a hobby goat farm in southern Indiana.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 156161371867.

Order a Greek dinner to go

You are invited to enjoy another Greek Dinner to Go from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church (68 North State St., Concord).

This month we have a special offer, one that has become traditional for the celebration of our Parish’s Name Day (Pentecost Sunday) — a gyro sandwich with fries and a Greek Salad.

The price of each meal is $15. Pick up is June 13 at the church from noon to 1 p.m. The cut off date for ordering is June 9. You can order by phone (603-953-3051), by email (ordermygreekfood@gmail.com) or on the website (holytrinitynh.org). Kali orexi! Good appetite!

