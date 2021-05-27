Andrew North and the Rangers create album

Andrew North (keys and vocals) and the Rangers Dale Grant (drums), Chip Spangler (bass, and Rob O’Brien (brass).

New Hampshire indie band Andrew North and the Rangers released their new single, Aditi, and announced their debut full-length LP, Phosphorescent Snack, arriving on July 30. The new song is whimsical and upbeat and showcases the band’s instrumental dexterity. The lyrics are based on a silly conversation that Andrew had with his then 2-year-old son.

“I love being a dad and just getting to be goofy,” says North “My son and I were talking about being on a boat to ‘Aditi’ and just going back and forth with nonsense. The lyrics really started to come together when I started connecting the brilliance of this tiny kid with my own feelings of insecurity as a father. Sometimes I feel like he’s already so perfect, what can I possibly teach him that he doesn’t already have?”

The song is an exciting glimpse of the band’s new LP, coming this summer. The 12 song release showcases the band’s genre-bending style and whimsical sense of humor.

Aditi is available today on all streaming platforms, and at andrewnorth andtherangers. bandcamp.com. It features Andrew North (keys and vocals), Dale Grant (drums), Chip Spangler (bass, and Rob O’Brien (brass). The single was mixed and mastered by Tank Studios in Burlington,Vt.

Andrew North and the Rangers are small-town friends brought together by an adventurous approach to music. The quartet span different ages, hometowns, and musical backgrounds, but they hit it off quickly at local open-mic nights. Over three years together they have honed their craft, drawing from the technical fireworks of classic rock, the spontaneity of jazz, the light-hearted fun of the jam scene, and even the intricate passages of classical composition. Their debut album, Phosphorescent Snack, showcases their genre-bending style and whimsical sense of humor. It’s a reminder that amazing things can come from unlikely places.

Catch them live at Penuche’s Ale House on June 18 at 8 p.m. $3 cover. Ages 21 and up.

