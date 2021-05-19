Rock ‘N Race returns with modifications

Dan Bourquard, a cancer survivor and captain of the Rock 'N Race team "Dan B. Strong," laces up and gets ready to race.

COVID -19 canceled last year’s live Rock ‘N Race, but didn’t stop our community from participating virtually and supporting the Payson Center for Cancer Care/HOPE Resource Center.

The Race will also look different this year. It will start and end at Memorial Field on May 22, with runners and walkers participating throughout the day. Music and food will be more limited than in years past.

But Rock ‘N Race, presented by Merrimack County Savings Bank, is really a community. And that won’t change. As of this publication, the community has already raised over $200,000 through individual fundraising and business sponsorships – adding to the over $4 million that has been raised for cancer patients and their families since 2003.

Money raised via Rock ‘N Race is vital for the HOPE Resource Center, supporting more than 1,000 patients a year with programs and services that include social work, nutritional counseling, complementary therapies and funds for out-of-pocket expenses – all at no cost to patients.

In 2022 we plan to be back at the State House rocking into our 20th year. Our community and commitment to taking care of our friends and neighbors living with cancer will remain the same.

Know before you go

The 19th Annual Rock ‘N Race, presented by Merrimack County Savings Bank, will look a bit different this year. The event will start and end at Memorial Field, off of South Fruit St. There will be live music at Memorial Field with Stray Dog performing in the morning, and Trade in the afternoon. The live event will be held rain or shine.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, food at this event will be limited. We encourage participants to grab a snack, some water, and listen to a bit of music before they leave for the day.

Day of registration: We expect to have space for people to sign up on race day! We recommend that runners register at the field by 10:30 am, and walkers can register anytime between 12 and 2 pm. Updates will be sent via email and posted on our Facebook live event.

Time frame for runners: Due to COVID-19 precautions, the run is a time trial format. Runners will receive a separate email with bib assignment and time to come to the event. The run starts at 9:30 a.m. and will end before noon.

Time frame for walkers: Walkers can start any time after 12:30 p.m. We will have a dedication and announcements at 1 p.m. to officially start the walk.

T-shirt, swag and bib pick up: Participants will be able to pick up their T t-shirt and bibs ahead of time during the late afternoon/evenings May 19 through 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. This includes team captain pick-ups. Location will be at 242 Pleasant St., inside Concord Hospital grounds.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice safe social distancing according New Hampshire and Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Refreshments: Food is limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Participants are encouraged to grab a water and a quick snack at the field before heading out.

Parking: Available at the N.H. State Hospital Grounds, via the Pleasant Street entrance. Archives parking lot, Walker Building parking lot and the Brown Building Garage. No parking will be permitted at the Tobey Building, Philbrook Building and N.H. Hospital. Maps will be available on our website and at T-shirt pick up. South Fruit Street is closed for the day.

Volunteers needed we are looking for volunteers to work morning, afternoon or full day shifts. Food and a sunshine yellow volunteer T-Shirt are provided. Check the Rocknrace.org page for details

Updates: Like the Rock ‘N Race Facebook page and signing up for the Facebook event.

SPONSORS

The Rock N Race is made possible through the support of the following businesses and organizations.

Presenting Sponsor

Merrimack County Savings Bank

Banner Sponsor

Stewart’s Ambulance Service

Valued Sponsors

Associated Grocers of New England

New Hampshire Distributors

Concord Imaging Center

Radiation Oncology Associates

Stitches NH

United Health Care

Charter Trust

Concord Orthopaedics

Encompass Rehabilitation

Harvey Construction

NH Center for Cancer Medicine

Sanel Napa

Voya Financial

Affiliates in Podiatry

Sulloway & Hollis

Claflin

Coppola Physical Therapy

Rotary Club of Concord

John Snow, INC

New England Life Care

Premiere Properties

Runner’s Alley

Advantage Signs

Bridge & Byron Printers

Constantly Pizza

Nazzy Entertainment

The Post Restaurant

R&T Electric

Bands

Trade

Stray Dog

