Bulletin Board

Courtesy

Farmers market

The Penacook Community Market will run starting in June on Mondays from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn of 88 Village St., Concord, the Making Matters makerspace. After shopping from the farmers market, you can take an open house tour of the makerspace.

Author event

New Hampshire historian Glenn Knoblock visits Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on May 26 at 7 p.m. to present Hidden History of Lake Winnipesaukee. From the time of the earliest Native Americans, Lake Winnipesaukee has experienced a rich yet often forgotten history. Known by many as America’s oldest summer resort, the area’s first summer home was built in Wolfeboro by a royal governor. The Massachusetts border once extended all the way to Laconia, while Center Harbor served as the site of the country’s first college sports rivalry. Governors Island may now be the summer playground of the elite, but it was once at the center of a religious movement that called for the end of the world. From the country’s most unusual airport in Alton to the tragic story of the Laconia State School, the lake has been the setting for many notable events. Join local historian and author Glenn Knoblock as he reveals the overlooked history of this unique region. Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 154484189369.

Indoor yard sale

Can you tell trash…from treasure? Are you a yard sale junkie? If you love bargains, Concord’s Giant Indoor Yard Sale is back after a tiny one-year vacation on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Everett Arena in Concord. Shop thousands of items. There’s no telling what amazing items you might find. Adult admission is $5. Parking and children 12 and under are free. Masks required. Extra-wide aisles and limited attendance for thoughtful social distancing. Details online at Eventbrite. Presented by The Everett Arena and Capital Events Management.

Email notices to news@theconcordinsider.com.

Related Posts