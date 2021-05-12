Author events

Rom com romp

It’s a rom-com party event! Meredith Tate and Cameron Lund visit Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on May 20 at 7 p.m. to present their new young adult novels, Shipped, and Heartbreakers and Faker. It’s enemies to lovers and faking dating tropes all the way through tonight.

Tate grew up in Concord, where she fell in love with her two passions: writing and traveling. She earned her master’s degree in social work from the University of New Hampshire and worked in Boston for several years before deciding to pursue her true dream of telling stories. After spending three wonderful years in St. Louis, Missouri, and three more amazing years in Zurich, Switzerland, Meredith now lives in Houston with her husband and her spoiled dog.

Lund is a young adult author, singer/songwriter, and pizza enthusiast. Originally from the middle of the New Hampshire woods, she moved to the beach to study film at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and has stayed out west ever since. Cameron is also the author of The Best Laid Plans. Find Cameron on Twitter and Instagram @camloond.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 151806765121.

Personal essays author event

Gibson’s Bookstore is thrilled to partner with Brookline Booksmith (Brookline, Mass.) and Community Bookstore (Brooklyn, NY), in conjunction with The Wilbur (Boston, Mass.) to present this highly anticipated and deeply moving and insightful collection of personal essays from bestselling author John Green on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. John will be appearing for this virtual event in conversation with author Clint Smith.

Ticket sales are online only and are not available in the physical bookstore. Your ticket includes a signed hardcover copy of The Anthropocene Reviewed. A $1 donation to John and Hank’s charity supporting improvement of access to maternal health care in Sierra Leone has been built into the ticket price. Choose your ticket based on whether you would like to pick your book up at Gibson’s Bookstore in person, or would like it shipped to you. International shipping is available.

John and Clint will be pre-selecting most of their audience questions ahead of time, submitted from ticket-holders.

An ASL interpreter can be made available for this event. Please reach out to Gibson’s if you would like to request an interpreter.

The event is online only. Tickets are required from universe.com/events/the-anthropocene-reviewed-a-conversation-with-john-green-xxxxx-tickets-Q4N7GY?ref=GIBSONS.

