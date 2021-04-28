Bulletin board

Poetry night

Poet Jennifer Militello will visit Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on April 29 at 7 p.m. to share her newest volume of verse, The Pact.

In this, her newest collection, award-winning poet and memoirist Militello confronts obsession, intimacy, and abuse. Through love poems inspired by such disparate spaces as a British art museum and the reptile house of a local zoo, poems comparing a romantic affair to the religious cult at Jonestown and a mother’s role to a Congolese power figure bristling with nails, The Pact offers an indictment against affection and a portent against zeal. This book places pleasure alongside pain, even as it delivers Militello’s trademark talent for innovation and ritualization of the strange.

Militello will be hosting a Zoom meeting reception and virtual bookplate-signing-line immediately following her reading. The link for this reception will be given to event attendees during the event itself. Event registrants who purchase both Knock Wood and The Pact will be eligible to enter a raffle for a $25 Gibson’s Bookstore gift card. For more information, visit gibsonsbookstore.com/event/Militello-Pact. Registration required at eventbrite.com.

Special author event

The renowned Dr. Jane Goodall and New York Times bestselling author Peter Wohlleben will hold an uplifting conversation about the natural world, in celebration of Wohlleben’s new book the Heartbeat of Trees in an event oderated by Donna Seaman.

Gibson’s Bookstore joins Books & Books (in Coral Gables, Florida) and bookstores across the country for this exclusive conversation and book launch on May 16 at 1 p.m. Signed bookplates will go to the first 50 book/ticket bundle registrants.

Registration and ticket costs are book/ticket bundle (shipped) entry plus a copy of The Heartbeat of Trees for $30.94; book and ticket bundle (local pickup at Gibson’s Bookstore) $26.95; event only, no book $5. Gibson’s is pleased to be permitted to release The Heartbeat of Trees to ticket-buyers two weeks early ahead of the June 1 general publication date.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Doggy adoptions

Lithermans Limited Brewery rescheduled their adoption event with Darbster Doggy of Chichester to May 1 fro noon to 2 p.m.. Come by for a pint and check out the cute pups. Lithermans has always loved our furry friends and we know you do as well. Help them find some forever homes.

Coffee and Conversation

AARP has been doing virtual programming for more than a year. In that time, they have hosted Coffee & Conversation, fraud prevention programs, election issues, safe driving, gentle yoga, historical webinars, cooking demonstrations and lots more!

Grab a cup of coffee and join them on May 4 at 10 a.m. for a free virtual Coffee & Conversation with guests AARP NH’s Jeannie Tucker and AARP’s VP of Experiences and Connections Heather Nawrocki who will unveil a sneak preview of AARP’s exciting summer programming – both locally and nationwide. Think yummy recipes, online concerts, artistic creations and ways to soothe the body and mind.

Do yu have a recommendation for a virtual program? They want to hear from you. During this event they will provide you with an opportunity to make suggestions for future virtual events.

This event is free but registration is required aarp.cvent.com/Coffee521.

Paint in the Park

Kitty’s Works of Love will lead a paint in the park event on May 2 at 10:50 a.m. at Rollins Park. Pack a picnic lunch for a guided paint-along. Cost is $30 per person and includes all materials.

The May 2 session will be Mother’s Day themed.

Each event will last about 1 hour.

All those 16 years or older are welcome. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited.

This event is rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, the event may be cancelled.

CDC COVID protocols will be in place. Masks will be required and a series of questions will be asked before entering the painting area. Please follow park rules, no alcoholic beverages of any kind allowed.

Register for the event at eventbrite.com/e/paint-in-the-park-with-kittys-works-of-love-llc-tickets-150914093115.

Related Posts