Poetry: Feelings

We no longer shake hands,

we don’t embrace,

people have become anonymous,

behind that mask on their face.

We no longer see a smile,

or hear a whisper behind the mask,

feelings are not expressed,

because expressions are now a task.

In our most secret state,

we still have feelings to share,

it is only human nature,

even in darkness we still care.

People will once again feel love,

the days in the shadows will end,

the old days will be new,

perhaps embrace a friend.

Life can be complicated,

living behind a mask on your face,

we no longer shake hands,

we don’t embrace.

James W. Spain

