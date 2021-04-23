City newsletter: Lifeguards sought for city pools

Some make notice low water pressure as hydrant flushing continues this week in Concord. Paving continues in the Penacook Street area. Spring leaf collections begins April 26 in Concord. This week is National Telecommunicator Appreciation Week! Our Dispatchers work tirelessly to provide the Capital Area Mutual Aid Fire Compact with the help they need during emergencies. Lifeguard Emily Mitchell keeps watch at Kimball pool on North State Street on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Kimball has three rotating lifeguards during the day. GEOFF FORESTER

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Face covering ordinance

Though Governor Sununu announced that New Hampshire’s mask mandate ends on April 16, the City of Concord face coverings ordinance will remain in effect through June 1 (vote by City Council at their January 2021 meeting).

The Concord City Council has determined that to continue to reduce the spread and infection of COVID-19, it is in the interest of the health and safety of all Concord citizens, residents, visitors, businesses, and the employees of our City and businesses, to wear face coverings while inside a retail establishment. This includes, but is not limited to, department stores, drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, and retail or wholesale stores.

Facial coverings will still be required to enter city buildings. If you do not have one, one will be provided. City staff will be wearing facial coverings. Other protective measures include sneeze guards, hand sanitizer, social distancing, a limited number of people in the building, and increased sanitization in all facilities.

“Face covering” is defined as a covering made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material, without holes, that covers at least the nose, mouth, and surrounding areas of the lower face. A face covering may be factory made, homemade, or improvised from ordinary household material.

Customers (ages five and older) are required to wear a face covering at all times when inside a retail establishment. A face covering is not required to be worn by any person in which doing so may pose a risk for health-related reasons. However, in these cases, special effort should be taken to maintain physical distance of at least six feet from other individuals.

Members of the public utilizing city trails, sidewalks and other pedestrian public ways, or public recreational lands, are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when a physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained from other individuals, but not required.

Education will be the first step in enforcement. Penalties for non-compliance are as follows: 1st offense a written warning, 2nd offense and subsequent offense a $15 fine. The failure to pay the penalty within ten (10) days shall result in the fine doubling. The failure to pay the penalty within twenty (20) business days shall result in an additional fee or four times the original fee. Failure to pay the penalty fee after twenty (20) business days may also result in the issuance of a summons to appear in court to answer to the charge of violating the ordinance.

View our coronavirus page for more information: concordnh.gov/coronavirus. View the ordinance a concordnh.gov/DocumentCenter/View/15769/Supplemental-COVID-19-Mask-Ordinance-Retail.

Upcoming meetings

Zoning board of adjustment: May 5, 7 p.m.

City council: May 10, 7 p.m.

These meetings are being held virtually via Zoom and are also live-streamed via the City of Concord’s YouTube channel. Agendas and access information are available prior to the meetings via concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. View the City of Concord calendar for more meetings and event listings.

Ward 4 special election

A special election to fill the current Ward Four City Council vacancy will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Those wishing to file for office may do so at the City Clerk’s Office beginning on April 30 through May 10. The filing fee to run for the vacant Ward Four City Council seat is $5. Candidates wishing to file by petition may do so through Friday, May 14.

The term for this Ward Four Council seat will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225-8500 with any questions. For additional election-related information, visit our Election web page at concordnh.gov/elections.

Parks and Rec

Concord Parks & Recreation Department staff installed donated dog agility equipment at Terrill Park. For more information on the dog park, including rules and regulations, please visit concordnh.gov/1817/Dog-Park-at-Terrill-Park.

More lifeguards needed

While the City of Concord Parks & Recreation Department is anxiously awaiting the official start of summer, the department is currently hiring staff, including lifeguards. Fifteen additional lifeguards are needed, so if you or someone you know is looking for an active, outdoor and flexible summer job, please apply online at concordnh.gov. The deadline for hiring staff is April 27. This early deadline is due to new training procedures in place for this summer. Lifeguards will be required to complete online courses and Zoom classes, as well as in-person trainings, resulting in less lead time. If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard and are not certified, do not worry. We will train anyone hired through our partnership with Swim NH. Once someone is hired on for summer 2021, we will guide staff through the certification process at no cost to the employee. COVID-19 related guidelines and more information about possible pool openings will be released later this spring. Concord Parks & Recreation will be asking for the community’s support more than ever to adhere to new rules. This will ensure the safety of all guests and staff. To view summer employment opportunities, visit concordnh.gov and click on the “Employment” button on the home page. For more information about City of Concord pools, please visit concordparksandrec.com or call 225-8690.

Everett arena

The Douglas N. Everett Arena has ended its ice season and has returned to concrete flooring for upcoming spring and summer events.

Some shows are lined up to take place at the arena over the next few months and roller skating will be returning on June 8. Visit concordnh.gov/arenaevents for event information and to view upcoming events.

All shows and events will have a limited capacity. Masks or facial coverings are required at all times while inside the arena and outside if social distancing of 6 feet is not possible. An approved floor plan will be used to promote social distancing. The building will remain locked until 15 minutes before scheduled events. The riverside doors (on the left of the building) will be used as the new main entrance with the first set of doors and also as the exit with the second set of doors. All staff, promoters, vendors, and attendees shall attest to a COVID-19 screening.

All activities at the Everett Arena follow COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with the CDC, State of New Hampshire, and City of Concord. The Everett Arena has been exceeding all guidelines for cleaning and sanitization. Safety measures are in place for improved air quality with MERV 13 filtration and increased outdoor air ventilation. Sneeze guards are in place at the front desk / admission area and at the Pro Shop. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the facility.

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Find full COVID-19 guidelines and more information at concordnh.gov/arena.

Hydrant flushing

Concord General Services’ water crew continues to flush hydrants throughout the city. For the next several weeks, three crews will be going out to different areas of the city to flush hydrants as part of required routine maintenance. Concord water customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water when hydrant flushing occurs in their area. If discoloration occurs, customers are advised to run their tap water on cold until the water runs clear. Customers are advised to avoid doing laundry during flushing times. Depending on the flushing location, flushing may start anywhere between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. each weekday. This annual practice removes any sediment from pipes in the water distribution system and helps to sustain Concord’s water quality and check water pressure of the area. Find out when flushing will occur in different areas of the city by viewing flushing schedules on the City’s website at concordnh.gov/springoperations.

ADRC members needed

The City of Concord Planning Board is looking for two new volunteer members for the Architectural Design Review Committee (ADRC). The ADRC is responsible for providing the Planning Board with professional and technical review and recommendations on sign applications, building permits within performance districts, and major site and subdivision plans. Recommendations are based on the Architectural Design Guidelines as adopted by the Planning Board.

Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Interested applicants must be Concord residents with a background in architecture, design, site/building lighting, landscape architecture, or another related field.

Eligible applicants should forward a letter of interest and professional résumé to Heather Shank, City Planner, at hshank@concordnh.gov.

Dog licenses

Reminder from the City Clerk’s Office, the deadline to license your dog in accordance with State of New Hampshire RSA 466:1 is approaching. Dog licenses should be renewed by April 30. Residents may renew their dog licenses in person in the Clerk’s Office, by mail or through the city’s online bill pay module on the City’s website.

Licenses may only be issued if we have current rabies information on file. Feel free to e-mail the Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or call them at 225-8500 if you are unsure as to whether or not we have current rabies information on file.

Non-spayed or Non-neutered $10.00

Spayed or Neutered $7.50

Dogs under 8 months old $7.50

5 or more dogs of same owner $20.00

First dog for owner 65+ $2.00 (regular rate for any other dogs)

Owners who license a dog after May 31 are subject to additional fees. If you are no longer required to license a dog with the City of Concord, because you relocated outside of Concord or Penacook or you no longer have your pet, please give us a call at 225-8500 or email us at cityclerk@concordnh.gov and we will update our records.

The City Clerk’s Office is located at 41 Green Street, Concord, NH. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Drought conditions

As of April 15, drought conditions have intensified across New England with moderate drought conditions expanding due to recent warm and dry weather. Above average temperatures mixed with below-average precipitation has led to very low soil moisture, reduced streamflow, and declining groundwater. The entire state of New Hampshire has now returned to drought conditions, with 57.46% being abnormally dry and 42.54% being in a moderate drought. Drought conditions for Concord have been ongoing since May 2020 but have remained at abnormally dry conditions since January until this week. Southwestern parts of Concord have now entered moderate drought conditions.

Precipitation is 3.76 inches below average for this time of year. The National Weather Service predicts a 33-40% probability of above average precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. Weather conditions from yesterday and today will be helpful, but much more precipitation is needed to help make a difference.

Concord’s water consumption remains average for this time of year. Please continue to use water wisely. We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Drought conditions will continue to be monitored. Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Telecommunicator Appreciation Week

This week is National Telecommunicator Appreciation Week! Our Dispatchers work tirelessly to provide the Capital Area Mutual Aid Fire Compact with the help they need during emergencies. Thank you for all you do 365 days a year!

Street paving

The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. GMI Asphalt is the contractor for paving this year. Sidewalk work, raising of manholes and catch basin, driveway tie-ins, and loam and seed continues for Penacook Street, Bishopsgate Road, Perkins Street, Martin Street, Knoll Street, and Wyman Street. This work will continue into next week in preparation for final pavement overlay for these streets later in April and May.

Work is weather permitting. Streets will be closed to through traffic and parking will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Beginning April 18, GMI Asphalt started overnight work on Main Street from Centre Street to Storrs Street, and on Loudon Road from Main Street to Fort Eddy Road. They will be cold planing and overlaying these sections with the work occurring overnight from Sunday night to Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in order to not affect daytime traffic. Streets will be open to traffic through the work zone.

Also, Continental Paving has cold planed the full-length of Hall Street and Old Turnpike Road from Manchester Street to Spring Hill Avenue. They will finish raising manhole and catch basin covers this week and will be putting down the 1” final overlay of pavement starting Monday and Tuesday of next week. Work is weather permitting and traffic will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic through the work zone during the project. Parking will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Spring leaf collection

Spring Leaf Collection begins on April 26. Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the City’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags. Leaf collection will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 5. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on May 31 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road (off of Fort Eddy Road) once they open for the season on April 12. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off. Hours for Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional hours from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays during leaf collection. Saturday hours will occur from April 24 through June 5, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed on May 29. Hours are weather-dependent and are subject to change. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at 545-4835.

Find more information about spring leaf collection at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

