Bulletin board: Community programs and events

Middle reader author talk

Author Dayna Lorentz visits Gibson’s Bookstore virtually April 22 at 7 p.m. to present “Of a Feather!” In the vein of Barbara O’Connor’s “Wish,” a moving, poignant story told in alternating perspectives about a down-on-her-luck girl who rescues a baby owl, and how the two set each other free. Dayna is joined in conversation by her friend and fellow author Alex London (“Black Wings Beating”).

Great horned owl Rufus is eight months old and still can’t hunt. When his mother is hit by a car, he discovers just how dangerous the forest can be. Reenie has given up on adults and learned how to care for herself — a good thing, since she’s sent to live with an aunt she’s never met. Yet this aunt has a wonderful secret: she’s a falconer who agrees to help Reenie catch an injured passage hawk in the wild and rehabilitate it.

When Reenie traps bedraggled Rufus, his eyes lock onto her heart, and they form a powerful friendship. But can Rufus learn to trust in the outside world and fly free? And can Reenie open her heart enough to truly soar?

Lorentz is the author of the “Dogs of the Drowned City” trilogy and the “No Safety in Numbers” trilogy. She has worked in and around the foster care system, most recently as a law clerk in the Vermont family courts, but she only just started exploring the sport of falconry. She lives in Vermont with her husband and two children.

London is the author of over 25 books for children, teens, and adults with over 2 million copies sold. He’s the author of the forthcoming middle grade sci-fi fantasy series “Battle Dragons,” from Scholastic Books, as well as “Dog Tags,” “Tides of War,” “Wild Ones,” and “Accidental Adventures” series, and two titles in the “39 Clues.” For young adults, he’s the author of the acclaimed cyberpunk duology “Proxy,” and the epic fantasy trilogy, “The Skybound Saga.” A former journalist covering refugee camps and conflict zones, he can now be found somewhere in Philadelphia, where he lives with his husband and daughter or online at calexanderlondon.com.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 150586603585.

Making Strides co-chairwomen named

Cydney Dodge and Rebecca Bunyard, both of Concord, will lead volunteer fundraising efforts, culminating in the first-ever American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer statewide walk-in Concord. In an effort to maximize its collective resources, all Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in New Hampshire will join forces for one event, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of New Hampshire.

“By combining events from Exeter, Nashua, Manchester, Greater Lakes Region, and Concord, our passion and determination will be amplified, and our resolve in the fight against breast cancer will be strengthened,” said Dodge. “We’re coming together stronger than ever so we can raise awareness, support survivors and their families, and raise money for vital American Cancer Society breast cancer research.”

Dodge became involved with Making Strides in 1994 at the first Concord event, as a team member of “Sarah’s Soldiers,” a team created in honor of her late sister. In addition to participating as a team member, she has served many years on the Volunteer Board of Directors and chaired the event in 2001 and 2002. Dodge is COO at New Hampshire Community Loan Fund and is also a volunteer for CASA of New Hampshire.

Bunyard has been a dedicated team leader for many years, first inspired by her “New Hampshire mom,” Kathy Drake, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. From her roles in marketing and community building, Bunyard brings a wealth of talent, experience, and passion to her new role as co-chair, and looks forward to helping unite walkers and supporters across the state, especially during a year when COVID-19 caused a drop in donations and seriously impacted access to care for many patients.

For information on this year’s event, which will be Oct. 17, 2021, at Memorial Field, Concord, visit makingstrideswalk.org/nh, or contact Co-Chair Cydney Dodge at cydney.dodge@gmail.com, or Co-Chair Rebecca Bunyard at rbunyard19@yahoo.com.

Leadership program

Leadership Greater Concord, a ten-month program offered by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and generously sponsored by Unitil, seeks applicants interested in future nonprofit, community and/or town/city service in N.H.’s Capital region.

Individuals selected for Leadership Greater Concord will enhance their civic knowledge of the area by gaining exposure to the issues, opportunities and challenges facing New Hampshire’s state capital and surrounding communities. Participants start with a retreat in September and continue with a series of monthly, day-long sessions from September to May focused on a particular aspect of Greater Concord: History, Culture and the Arts, Livable Communities and Smart Growth, Environment and Sustainability, Criminal Justice, Communications and the Media, Government and Politics, Health and Human Services, Education, as well as Reflections and Moving Forward.

“Leadership Greater Concord provides the necessary skills, tools and connections people need to get more involved in their communities,” said Tim Sink, Chamber president. “It is the who, what, where and why of Greater Concord.”

Past participants have represented business, government, education, civic groups, the arts, religion and community groups. For more information about Leadership Greater Concord and an application, please visit ConcordNHChamber.com/Leadership. The deadline to apply is June 1.

