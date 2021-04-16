Poem: Moments

Perhaps we were brought here,

this special time and place my friend,

to look back at the moments,

enjoy this day until the end.

Life has been amazing,

each day another chapter in my book,

It has lasted for many years,

enjoying every day that it took.

Years do pass slowly,

each day passes too fast,

look back over the years,

from the first ones to the last.

Love is not complicated,

moments together we did spend,

we walked the earth in unison,

differences we did amend.

It was our time,

some things are just meant to be,

moments are to be remembered,

to share with others, you see.

As this generation leads to the next,

some stories have to end,

perhaps we were brought here,

a special time and place my friend.

James W. Spain

