Starting on Sunday, April 18, GMI Asphalt will also be starting overnight work on Main Street from Centre Street to Storrs Street, and on Loudon Road from Main Street to Fort Eddy Road.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Everett Arena

The Douglas N. Everett Arena has ended its ice season and has returned to concrete flooring for upcoming spring and summer events. Some shows are lined up to take place at the arena over the next few months and roller skating will be returning on June 8. Visit concordnh.gov/arenaevents for event information and to view upcoming events. All shows and events will have a limited capacity. Masks or facial coverings are required at all times while inside the arena and outside if social distancing of 6 feet is not possible. An approved floor plan will be used to promote social distancing. The building will remain locked until 15 minutes before scheduled events. The riverside doors (on the left of the building) will be used as the new main entrance with the first set of doors and also as the exit with the second set of doors. All staff, promoters, vendors, and attendees shall attest to a COVID-19 screening. All activities at the Everett Arena follow COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with the CDC, State of New Hampshire, and City of Concord. The Everett Arena has been exceeding all guidelines for cleaning and sanitization. Safety measures are in place for improved air quality with MERV 13 filtration and increased outdoor air ventilation. Sneeze guards are in place at the front desk / admission area and at the Pro Shop. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the facility. Find full COVID-19 guidelines and more information at concordnh.gov/arena.

Parks and Rec News

PARKS FULLY OPENED: The Parks and Recreation Department has opened all athletic fields, tennis, and basketball courts this week. All regular spring sports are scheduled to return to play while following COVID guidelines. For more information on the City’s parks, please visit concordparksandrec.com.

SCOOP THE POOP: The department would like to remind all dog owners to please scoop the poop and take your doggie bag home with you. Dog waste is like human waste and carries lots of bacteria and germs that can make people sick, plus it’s the law to remove your dog’s waste in city parks, trails and open spaces.

Beaver Meadow

Beaver Meadow Golf Course opened all 18 holes on April 1, and yesterday the course was opened up to golf carts. Come check out the new fleet of 60 EZGO golf carts! The driving range is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $10 for a large bucket, $4 for a small bucket. And indoor golf simulators are still available for rent and are open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hydrant flushing

Concord General Services’ water crew started flushing hydrants throughout the city on Monday. For the next several weeks, three crews will be going out to different areas of the city to flush hydrants as part of required routine maintenance. Concord water customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water when hydrant flushing occurs in their area. If discoloration occurs, customers are advised to run their tap water on cold until the water runs clear. Customers are advised to avoid doing laundry during flushing times. Depending on the flushing location, flushing may start anywhere between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. each week day. This annual practice removes any sediment from pipes in the water distribution system and helps to sustain Concord’s water quality and check water pressure of the area. Find out when flushing will occur in different areas of the city by viewing flushing schedules on the City’s website at concordnh.gov/springoperations.

ADRC members needed

The City of Concord Planning Board is looking for two new volunteer members for the Architectural Design Review Committee (ADRC). The ADRC is responsible for providing the Planning Board with professional and technical review and recommendations on sign applications, building permits within performance districts, and major site and subdivision plans. Recommendations are based on the Architectural Design Guidelines as adopted by the Planning Board. Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Interested applicants must be Concord residents with a background in architecture, design, site/building lighting, landscape architecture, or another related field. Eligible applicants should forward a letter of interest and professional resume to Heather Shank, City Planner, at hshank@concordnh.gov.

Dog licenses

Reminder from the City Clerk’s Office, the deadline to license your dog in accordance with State of New Hampshire RSA 466:1 is approaching. Dog licenses should be renewed by April 30. Residents may renew their dog licenses in person in the Clerk’s Office, by mail or through the city’s online bill pay module on the City’s website. Licenses may only be issued if we have current rabies information on file. Feel free to e-mail the Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or call them at 225-8500 if you are unsure as to whether or not we have current rabies information on file. Fees: non-spayed or non-neutered ($10), spayed or neutered ($7.50), dogs under eight months old ($7.50), five or more dogs of same owner ($20), first dog for owner over 65-plus ($2). Owners who license a dog after May 31 are subject to additional fees. If you are no longer required to license a dog with the City of Concord, because you relocated outside of Concord or Penacook or you no longer have your pet, please give us a call at 225-8500 or email us at cityclerk@concordnh.gov and we will update our records. The City Clerk’s Office is located at 41 Green Street, Concord, NH. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Street paving

The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program started last week. GMI Asphalt is the contractor for paving this year. Pavement reclamation and base pavement were completed last week for Penacook Street, Bishopsgate Road, Perkins Street, Martin Street, Knoll Street, and Wyman Street. Curb re-set and new installation has also been completed on all of these streets this week. Sidewalk work, raising of manholes and catch basin, driveway tie-ins, and loam and seed will continue for the next couple of weeks in preparation for final pavement overlay for these streets later in April and May.

Work is weather permitting. Streets will be closed to through traffic and parking will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Starting on Sunday, April 18, GMI Asphalt will also be starting overnight work on Main Street from Centre Street to Storrs Street, and on Loudon Road from Main Street to Fort Eddy Road. They will be cold planing and overlaying these sections with the work occurring overnight from Sunday night to Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in order to not affect daytime traffic. Streets will be open to traffic through the work zone.

Also, Continental Paving will be cold planing and overlaying the full-length of Hall Street and Old Turnpike Road from Manchester Street to Spring Hill Avenue for the next couple of weeks starting next week. This process includes asphalt milling to remove the surface of the pavement and re-shape the road and maintain curb reveal, raising manhole and catch basin covers, and then placing a 1” final overlay of pavement. Work is weather permitting and traffic will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic through the work zone during the project. Parking will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Leaf collection begins April 26

Spring Leaf Collection begins on Monday, April 26. Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the City’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags.

Leaf collection will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 5. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 31 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road (off of Fort Eddy Road) once they open for the season on April 12. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off. Hours for Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional hours from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays during leaf collection. Saturday hours will occur from April 24 through June 5, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed on May 29. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at 545-4835. Find more information about spring leaf collection at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Related Posts