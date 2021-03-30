Easter events and activities

Follow the bunny

Follow the Bunny is a new Intown Concord event bringing families to explore downtown Concord and celebrate springtime and the warmer weather to come. Follow the Bunny is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Intown Concord will be at the State House Lawn and will provide free games and crafts for families to enjoy until 12:30 p.m. Children will have the chance to decorate their own treat bags before taking off for the downtown seek. Children will be encouraged to look for the special “Follow the Bunny” posters displayed on participating business windows hinting that a special treat awaits them inside. An accompanying adult will also have a map indicating which businesses to look for. Don’t forget to look for the “Golden Egg” at New Hampshire Federal Credit Union. Scan the QR code to enter to win $100 in Downtown Dollars! All attendees will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing per state and city guidelines.

10:15 a.m. – New Hampshire Federal Credit Union (47 N. Main St.)

11 a.m. – The State House Lawn games, and goodie bags for kid’s to decorate until 12:30 p.m.

1-1:45 p.m. – Bouncing between participating “Follow the Bunny” businesses

We are requesting pre-registration for this event for COVID contact tracing. Register at eventbrite.com/e/follow-the-bunny-tickets-145279317349.

Photo shoot

Bass Pro Shop in Hooksett is offering an opportunity for a free photo with the Easter Bunny from April 2 to 4 during store hours. Advance reservations are required. Learn more or make a reservation at basspro.com/shop/ en/easter.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Pembroke Woman’s Club is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for children from preschool to 2nd grade at the NH Soccer Complex, 326 Buck St., Pembroke. It will be held Saturday, April 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. More information at facebook. com/PembrokeWomansClub.

Personal egg-plosion

The Friends of the Concord Police K-9 are holding a fundraiser to Egg Your Yard, but spots are limited. They will go to your yard and scatter Easter Eggs for the kiddos (or adults) to discover on Easter morning on the evening of April 3. Spots are limited, so if you’re interested in reserving your spot, email friendsofthecpdk9@gmail.com or head on over to the Friends of the Concord Police K-9’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/friendsoftheconcordpolice, and message them there. Costs are $25 for 25 eggs, $45 for 45 eggs, $70 for 70 eggs, $100 for 105 eggs, and $125 for 130 eggs. This is only for Concord area. You can also order Liberty the Comfort Dog plush dolls for $12, or pint glass and mugs for $10. Deadline for egging is noon on Thursday, April 1.

Hop like a bunny

Altitude Trampoline Park on Loudon Road is holding an Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Visit for toddlers on Friday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $14 for a toddler, which includes, two-hour jump, egg hunt, and bunny visit, parents jump for an additional $4. For more information, visit altitudeconcord.com.

Related Posts