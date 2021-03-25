City newsletter: Be on look out for these things

Tennis courts at Memorial Field

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Fraud alert

The Concord Police would like to make the community aware of a scam that is currently taking place. Some Concord residents have been receiving phone calls from what appears to be from the Concord Police Department (225-8600). The caller is claiming to be from the Concord Police Department and is requesting folks to place money onto gift cards and then have the gift card information transferred via the telephone. The Concord Police would not request or solicit anything in this manner. Please be vigilant when receiving calls of this nature. It appears that the Police Department’s phone number is being spoofed through the use of an online app. If you have received a call similar to what has been described please contact your local police department.

Parks and Rec

The Parks and Recreation Department has opened five of the tennis courts and the running/walking track at Memorial Field. Please note there are no porta toilets at the complex at this time and the park is carry in/carry out of trash. As other recreation areas open, the department will update the website, concordnh.gov/666/Parks-Recreation, and Facebook page, facebook.com/ConcordParknRecDept.

Turkey River Watershed

The Upper Merrimack Watershed Association is seeking your input as we develop the comprehensive restoration and management plan for the Turkey River watershed. Your essential local knowledge and perspective will help shape the goals and recommendations included in this plan so that it reflects the needs, desires, and values of the four watershed communities.

Even if you just visit the watershed, your knowledge and perspective are requested.

The Turkey River watershed comprises 37 square miles in the communities of Bow, Concord, Dunbarton, and Hopkinton and is home to a vast array of terrestrial and aquatic plant and animal species. The watershed contains 15 active dams and over 100 stream crossings that can potentially fragment and disrupt fish passage, and are a possible detriment to water quality.

Please consider spending just a few minutes providing your local knowledge and perspective for this important project. Thank you.

Weatherize Concord

The City of Concord launched Weatherize Concord earlier this week. Weatherize Concord is a campaign to increase participation by Concord homes and businesses in weatherization and energy efficiency programs administered by NH Saves and the Belknap-Merrimack Community Action Program. The campaign is organized by the Concord Energy and Environment Advisory Committee with support from Liberty and Until.

Improving building energy efficiency is a crucial step towards accomplishing our city’s renewable energy and emissions reduction goals, including our 100% Renewable Energy Goal and the Climate Mayors Agreement. Weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades are subsidized through this program and provide direct benefits to the building owners and renters by reducing annual energy spending by an average of at least 20%. These upgrades also improve building comfort, safety and health.

Learn more about this campaign at WeatherizeConcord.org. Watch the community conversation though Concord TV at youtube.com/watch? v=wy8p5VeNHXI.

Exemption reminder

Property owners are reminded that new applications for the elderly, blind, and solar exemptions and any veteran credits are due April 15. Information may be found on the City website at concordnh.gov, proceed to the Assessing department, or you may call 225-8550 or email assessing@concordnh.gov and request that the application be mailed or emailed to you. The most important issue at this time is getting the application in the mail with an April 15 postmark or submitted in person by April 15. We encourage you to provide any and all documentation on or before the deadline; if you haven’t received a specific document, it can be provided after the deadline. If we are in need of additional information, we will reach out to you via a letter.

On March 8, 2021, City Council met and approved changes to the elderly exemption for the 2021 tax year.

Income changes are as follows:

The net income for single applicants of not more than $36,250

The net income for married applicants of not more than $50,750

The asset limit, not including your residential home if it is a single family, remains unchanged at $95,000 for both single and married applicants.

Road load limits

Concord General Services has posted “No Trucking – Load Limit 9 Tons” signs throughout Concord. This is performed annually at the onset of spring to protect roads from heavy vehicles during the spring thaw. This does not impact the average car or truck, but will prohibit heavy construction vehicles and commercial trucking from traveling posted streets until load limits are lifted. Load limits are dependent on weather and road conditions, but will likely last through the end of March or early April. Permits are not issued for spring road load limits, but drivers can call our office to request travel permissions if necessary of 1-2 loads before noon.

These weight restrictions help minimize additional road damage from heavy vehicles to weakened road structures. Road structures are naturally weakened this time of year from the frequent freezing and thawing cycles. The fluctuating temperatures can cause the ground to shift, leading to cracks in the pavement. frost heaves, and potholes. Crews continuously patch potholes and make road repairs when possible. Any pothole concerns can be reported directly to our crews at concordnh.gov/ seeclickfix or by downloading the MyConcordNH app.

View our list of streets and find more information at concordnh.gov/springoperations.

Drought conditions

As of March 18, abnormally dry conditions have slightly increased in New Hampshire since last week. Conditions last week included 37.54% of the state, while this week now includes 38.22%. Moderate drought conditions remain unchanged at 14.93% for New Hampshire, while 46.85% of the state is currently not experiencing any drought conditions. The National Weather Service predicts a 33-40% probability of above average precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. Concord’s water consumption continues to remain low, which is consistent for this time of year. Please continue to use water wisely. We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Drought conditions will continue to be monitored. Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/ conservation.

State of the city

Join the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce for a virtual forum focused on the capital city on April 8 from 9 to 10 a.m. This event features Mayor Jim Bouley and City Manager Tom Aspell. Learn what capital improvements are on the horizon and what challenges and opportunities are ahead. Our speakers will discuss this year’s priorities and open up the conversation to our audience with a Q&A session. This event will also recognize the City of Concord’s 2020 and 2021 Police Officers of the Year. Please join us in thanking them for their service. This event is generously sponsored by Charter Trust Company.

You must register in advance to attend this event. Contact Emily Marsh at emarsh@concordnhchamber.com.

Related Posts