Bulletin Board: Virtual gatherings

Support for those impacted by drinking

Al-Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. By sharing common experiences and applying the Al-Anon principles, families and friends of alcoholics can bring positive changes to their individual situations, whether or not the alcoholic admits the existence of a drinking problem or seeks help. While social distancing remains in place, New Hampshire meetings may be accessed through Zoom or by telephone conference. Virtual meeting information for Zoom and dial-in meetings is available at nhal-anon.org or by calling 639-6930. Confidentiality is respected.

Conservation book talk

Tony Hiss visits Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on April 7 at 7 p.m. to present Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth, a book about wilderness conservation to save our planet and ourselves.

Rescuing the Planet is an urgent argument in support of protecting 50% of the earth’s land by 2050 – thereby saving millions of its species. Hiss not only invites us to understand the scope and gravity of the problems we face, but also makes the case for why protecting half the land is the way to fix those problems. He highlights the important work of the many groups already involved in this fight, and introduces us to the engineers, geologists, biologists, botanists, oceanographers, ecologists, and other “Half Earthers” like Hiss himself who are allied in their dedication to the unifying, essential cause of saving our own planet from ourselves.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/ e/146805197297.

