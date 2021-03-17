Some author events to join in online

Danny Caine

Danny Caine will visit Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on March 23 at 7 p.m. to share the updated version of his popular pamphlet, How to Resist Amazon and Why, newly expanded from 20 pages to 128!

When a company’s workers are literally dying on the job, when their business model relies on preying on local businesses and even their own vendors, when their CEO is literally the richest person in the world while their workers make low wages with impossible quotas … wouldn’t you want to resist?

Caine, owner of Raven Book Store in Lawrence, Kan., has been an outspoken critic of the seemingly unstoppable Goliath of the bookselling world: Amazon. In this book, he lays out the case for shifting our personal money and civic investment away from global corporate behemoths and to small, local, independent businesses. Well-researched and lively, his tale covers the history of big box stores, the big political drama of delivery, and the perils of warehouse work. He shows how Amazon’s ruthless discount strategies mean authors, publishers, and even Amazon themselves can lose money on every book sold. And he spells out a clear path to resistance, in a world where consumers are struggling to get by. In-depth research is interspersed with charming personal anecdotes from bookstore life, making this a readable, fascinating, essential book for the 2020s.

He is also the author the poetry collections Continental Breakfast, El Dorado Freddy’s, and Flavortown. His writing has appeared in Literary Hub, Publishers Weekly, Barrelhouse, Hobart, and DIAGRAM among other places. In 2019, the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association named him Midwest Bookseller of the Year. The owner of the Raven Book Store, he lives in Lawrence, Kan. More at dannycaine.com.

Registration for the event is required at eventbrite.com/ e/142280096599.

Paula Munier

Paula Munier returns to Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on March 30 at 7 p.m. to present the third in her Mercy Carr Mystery series, The Hiding Place. She is joined in conversation by Hank Phillippi Ryan as they discuss mystery writing, murder, and dogs.

Some people take their secrets with them to the grave. Others leave them behind on their deathbeds, riddles for the survivors to solve.

Mercy and Elvis are back in The Hiding Place, the most enthralling entry yet in the bestselling, award-winning Mercy Carr mystery series. When the man who killed her grandfather breaks out of prison and comes after her grandmother, Mercy must unearth the long-buried scandals that threaten to tear her family apart. And she may have to do it without her beloved canine partner Elvis, if his former handler has his way.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 136968641895.

