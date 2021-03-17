City news: Spring activities around Concord

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Weatherize Concord

The City of Concord is pleased to announce the launch of Weatherize Concord, a campaign to increase participation by Concord homes and businesses in weatherization and energy efficiency programs administered by NH Saves and the Belknap-Merrimack Community Action Program. The campaign has been organized by the Concord Energy and Environment Advisory Committee with support from Liberty and Until.

Improving building energy efficiency is a crucial step towards accomplishing our city’s renewable energy and emissions reduction goals, including our 100% Renewable Energy Goal and the Climate Mayors Agreement. Weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades are subsidized through this program and provide direct benefits to the building owners and renters by reducing annual energy spending by an average of at least 20%. These upgrades also improve building comfort, safety and health.

The City of Concord launched Weatherize Concord by Zoom on March 16. Find more information and sign up at WeatherizeConcord.org.

City email down, restored

City email was down most of the week but has now been restored. During routine maintenance of our network, unauthorized files were found on a server. Under an abundance of caution, we removed the suspected server and contacted security consultants. At this time, no data has been shown to be compromised, and we continue to work with Federal authorities and private consultants. Anyone with concerns or questions can contact our IT Department, concordnh.gov/1413/Information-Technology, for more information.

Exemption deadlines

Property owners are reminded that new applications for the elderly, blind, and solar exemptions and any veteran credits are due April 15. Information may be found on the City website at concordnh.gov, proceed to the Assessing department, or you may call 225-8550 or email assessing@concordnh.gov and request that the application be mailed or emailed to you. The most important issue at this time is getting the application in the mail with an April 15 postmark or submitted in person by April 15. We encourage you to provide any and all documentation on or before the deadline; if you haven’t received a specific document, it can be provided after the deadline. If we are in need of additional information, we will reach out to you via a letter.

On March 8, 2021, City Council met and approved changes to the elderly exemption for the 2021 tax year.

Income changes are as follows:

The net income for single applicants of not more than $36,250

The net income for married applicants of not more than $50,750

The asset limit, not including your residential home if it is a single-family, remains unchanged at $95,000 for both single and married applicants.

Dogs in parks

As the weather gets warmer and mud season begins, the Parks and Recreation Department would like to remind all dog owners they need to pick up and bag the dog waste – parks are carry in and carry out. Also, there is a City Ordinance that requires all dogs to be on a leash when using a City park.

Dog park

The new dog park at Terrill Park is open dawn to dusk. Dogs can be off leash when inside the fence. Please pick up and remove your dog’s waste (carry in/carry out). The Dog Park is maintained by volunteers from Pope Memorial SPCA. For more information on the Dog Park and information on how to contact Pope Memorial, please visit concordnh.gov/1817/Dog-Park-at-Terrill-Park.

Men’s basketball

Concord Parks & Recreation will be offering a Men’s Basketball league beginning Tuesday April 13. Games will be held on Tuesday or Thursday evenings. The league will run for 8 weeks; the first 7 weeks regular games, the final week will be playoffs. Cost per team is $825. For more information please visit concordparksandrec.com or contact Laura Bryant 603-23-3789 or lbryant@concordnh.gov.

Spring youth sports

Spring sports will be starting soon! Please register early as space is limited. Concord Parks & Recreation is offering the following spring sports: field hockey, soccer, flag football and tennis! To register please visit concordparksandrec.com.

Summer employment

Are you looking for an active, challenging and exciting job for the summer? Then Concord Parks & Recreation is looking for you! We are looking for qualified summer employees to fill the following positions: lifeguards, water safety instructors, camp counselors and laborers. Concord Parks & Recreation offers a fun work environment, flexible schedules and competitive pay! Interested applicants should apply online at concordnh.gov.

Washington Street bridge project

The Washington Street Bridge, located in Penacook between Electric Avenue and Fowler Street, is in need of rehabilitation. Fortunately, the City, their engineering consultant HDR, Inc., and bridge contractor ED Swett have a plan in place to address it! The rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin March 22.

This first phase of the work will take place under the bridge. The bridge will remain open to traffic during this phase, but residents utilizing Washington Street should expect brief delays.

Phase 2 of the work will start around the beginning of May at which point the bridge will be closed for approximately 12 weeks. Another update with a detour plan and the exact date the bridge will be closed will be circulated as May approaches. Message boards will also be placed on Washington Street to provide real time updates.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the Engineering Services Division at 225-8520. We thank you for your patience while we complete this important project.

Arena closed

Ice season is coming to an end at the Douglas N. Everett Arena. Last weekend was the last available weekend session for public ice skating and March 18 will be the last weekday and final session of the season. Lace up those skates one last time before the season is over. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $6 for ages 14 and up and $5 for ages 13 and below. Skate rentals are available in the Pro Shop for $5. Please remember that ice skating is limited to less than 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. The arena does not take reservations. It is advised to arrive early.

Load limits

Concord General Services will begin posting “No Trucking – Load Limit 9 Tons” signs throughout Concord starting on Monday, March 15. This is performed annually at the onset of spring to protect roads from heavy vehicles during the spring thaw. This does not impact the average car or truck, but will prohibit heavy construction vehicles and commercial trucking from traveling posted streets until load limits are lifted. Load limits are dependent on weather and road conditions, but will likely last through the end of March or early April. Permits are not issued for spring road load limits, but drivers can call our office to request travel permissions if necessary of 1-2 loads before noon.

These weight restrictions help minimize additional road damage from heavy vehicles to weakened road structures. Road structures are naturally weakened this time of year from the frequent freezing and thawing cycles. The fluctuating temperatures can cause the ground to shift, leading to cracks in the pavement. frost heaves, and potholes. Crews continuously patch potholes and make road repairs when possible. Any pothole concerns can be reported directly to our crews at http://www.concordnh.gov/seeclickfix.

View our list of streets that will be posted for spring load limits and find more information at http://www.concordnh.gov/springoperations.

Adult Stick Practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Helmet and gloves are required. Admission for adult stick practice is $10. The last session before ice season ends will be Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Find full COVID-19 guidelines and more information about programs at the Everett Arena at concordnh.gov/arena.

Register your boat

The City of Concord can process boat registrations effective April 1, 2021

New boat registrations and renewals can be processed in the Collection Office at 41 Green Street during regular business hours for residents and non-residents.

Please do not mail boat renewals to the City Post Office Box.

Drought update

As of March 11, drought conditions for NH continue to remain unchanged. Abnormally dry conditions continue for Concord and 37.52% of the state. Moderate drought conditions remain for 14.93% of NH, while 47.55% of the state is not currently experiencing any drought conditions. The National Weather Service predicts a 33-40% probability of above average precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. Concord’s water consumption continues to remain low, which is consistent for this time of year. Please continue to use water wisely. We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Drought conditions will continue to be monitored. Find drought updates and water conservation tips at http://www.concordnh.gov/conservation.

Small biz grants

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce announces the Glenn and Susanne Currie Small Business Challenge Grant, grant opportunities of up to $2,000 for small businesses in Concord, N.H. that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those who have been less successful in accessing adequate funding through the CARES Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or other state and federal resources.

The Glenn and Susanne Currie Small Business Challenge Grant is made possible through the generosity of Concord residents Glenn and Susanne Currie, and supported by Northeast Delta Dental, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Bangor Savings Bank, Ledyard National Bank and Grappone Automotive Group.

“The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce is pleased to partner with the Curries on this thoughtful initiative and encourages local businesses who need help to apply,” said Tim Sink, president.

Funds are limited. Qualifying small businesses should apply no later than Wednesday, March 24, 2021 through the Chamber’s website at concordnh chamber.com/ challengegrant.

For more information, call 224-2508, email info@concordnhchamber.com or visit ConcordNH Chamber.com.

Related Posts