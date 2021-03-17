Book: Plucky ducky is shipwrecked

The Unexpected Love Story of Alfred Fiddleduckling

By Timothy Basil Ering

(picture book, 2017)

This plucky little duckling survives a storm at sea, plucking the strings of a fiddle shipwrecked alongside him. The sound draws others toward him, rescuing all who hear in this simple story of the magic of music and the power of love. The unique storyline pairs well with the gentle, whimsical pictures, representative of the plot without losing their emotive quality. This is a fun, cute read for children and adults alike!

Lindsey Hunterwolf

